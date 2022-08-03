Read on www.psychologytoday.com
Related
psychologytoday.com
Does Childhood Trauma Make Us Attract Narcissists?
Children who grow up in narcissistic environments learn that chaos is “normal." With a history of childhood maltreatment, a person has limited healthy experiences to guide their relationships. A person's childhood conditioning can influence their choice of partner as an adult. Our childhood conditioning can influence our choice of...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
If It Isn’t Serotonin, What Causes Depression?
There is little evidence supporting the hypothesis that depression is caused by a deficit in serotonergic function. Effective antidepressant medications may influence one or more of at least five different neurotransmitters. Neural networks underlying depressive symptoms can be perturbed by a variety of genetic and environmental factors. For decades, some...
psychologytoday.com
An Important Factor That Protects Against Loneliness
Loneliness is associated with negative outcomes, including both physical health and mental health problems. A recent investigation, using over 135,000 participants, concludes that a sense of purpose in life is protective against loneliness. To reduce loneliness, seek your life’s purpose—the thing that energizes your life, makes it worthwhile, and gives...
psychologytoday.com
When Passive Aggression Could Be Something Worse
Passivity and procrastination may look passive aggressive but be symptomatic of a mood disorder. Those who implode often explode, but their outbursts could occur more often if they have ADHD or other neurological conditions. Counseling can help one discern the causes of problematic behavior. When you have a tool, like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Spirituality and Its Contribution to Mental Health
Spirituality has been defined as an expression of the transcendent ways in which to fulfill human potential. Spirituality is a recognized psychological construct that is different from religiosity and has transcultural applicability. Extensive research evidence indicates that spirituality is important in treating psychological conditions. Spirituality has become a topic of...
psychologytoday.com
The Positives of Negative Emotion
We live in a society obsessed with positive emotion, but all types of emotions help us function better under different circumstances. It would be dangerous to feel positive emotions in the face of a threat. Emotions such as fear and anger help protect us. Suppressing negative emotions in favor of...
psychologytoday.com
The Social Psychology of Being Railroaded
The human mind seems inclined to fill in gaps and reduce uncertainties. In the processing of social information, people will often take partial information and develop complete narratives. Often, forming narratives about others based on limited information can be deeply problematic. We can understand someone being "railroaded" as someone who...
psychologytoday.com
Are You in a Good Marriage or an Invisible Divorce?
We all know those couples. We admire and envy their beautiful pictures on social media. They always seem so happy and their vacations look even more spectacular. We compare our relationships to theirs and wonder why they are always so happy. And, then a few years later, we learn that these seemingly perfect marriages are ending. Thinking back, it does occur to you that these couples started taking separate vacations, or that their kids started to have some issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Body Image Issues Are Not Just for Young Women
Women over 50 have challenges with body image, research shows. Older women have more such problems than much younger women. Age 54 is the age at which females are most dissatisfied with their bodies. Most of us believe that many older women are content to age gracefully, and they don't...
Biden tests negative for COVID, but stays in isolation until 2nd test can confirm result
The president's doctor says that Biden is now negative for COVID-19, but that he'll keep isolating at the White House until he tests negative again.
psychologytoday.com
The Stories We Tell Matter
To understand the world, we seek patterns in all we perceive and then use that data to develop the narratives that make up our worldview. Multisensory environments can produce transformative learning, empathy, and social change. Collaborative science and art installations represent a contemporary way to disseminate information and build mutually...
psychologytoday.com
Orthorexia Is an Obsession With Healthy Eating
Co-authored by Fatmah Jahim and Robert T. Muller, Ph.D. With the rise of diabetes, cancer, and hypertension in North America, it comes as no surprise that physicians and dieticians encourage changes in diet, including eliminating processed foods, cutting down on fat and sugar, and consuming more vegetables. There is even a current trend of social media influencers sharing their clean diets using the #CleanEating hashtag.
psychologytoday.com
The Vicious Cycle of Health Anxiety
People with severe health anxiety hold dysfunctional or maladaptive beliefs about health and illness. Dysfunctional beliefs develop early in life and are strengthened through reinforcement. Dysfunctional beliefs enter one into a cycle of unhelpful thoughts and behaviors that worsens health anxiety. Cognitive behavioral therapy aims to interrupt this cycle by...
psychologytoday.com
Accepting the Unexpected
Attempting to suppress unwanted thoughts can lead to an increase in having these thoughts. Instead of pushing unwanted thoughts and feelings away, just let them be. Acceptance is an important component of mental wellness and a skill that can be developed. Here is a challenge: Don’t think about pizza for...
psychologytoday.com
Believing in Yourself
Belief in oneself is one of the keys to success. When people believe in themselves, they treat themselves with more kindness and respect. Interactions with the subconscious can help people make significant life decisions more confidently. Many years ago, I taught one of my patients how to allow his subconscious...
psychologytoday.com
Fostering Resiliency Throughout Childhood
Resiliency helps promote children’s social and emotional wellbeing. Erikson’s stages of psychosocial development provides a helpful framework to support resiliency in age-appropriate ways. Parents and supporters can foster resiliency in many ways including modelling and communication. Raising resilient children is not a destination, it’s a journey. It is...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Calming Your Brain Through Breathwork
Body states related to breath can change brain activity. Slow controlled breathing, specifically inhaling through your nose, can help slow your thinking. Controlled breathing efforts provide regular and rhythmic somatosensory signals to your brain, which can help entrain a calming of your mind. Racing thoughts. Over thinking. Perseveration. These are...
YOGA・
psychologytoday.com
What Motivates the Female Psychopath's Laughter?
We all look forward to a good laugh. Health experts say, “simply laughing can give your immune system a boost.”1 The National Cancer Institute has even found that people who laugh on a regular basis decrease stress hormones.2 But what is our reaction to laughter provoked by a female psychopath?
psychologytoday.com
How Anger Rules Over Some Families
Some families find themselves forced to orient their home-life around one person's anger issues. Everybody in these families will develop coping mechanisms, but the source of the pain may never get addressed. Growing up in a home with an angry parent can create long-term issues including conflict aversion, an inability...
psychologytoday.com
The Psychological Silver Lining of Faceless Bureaucracy
Many people have strong negative feelings toward impersonal bureaucracy, especially that which doles out punishment. Yet its relative impersonality is part of what society values in the rule of law, research suggests. Study participants hesitated to personally penalize others' apparent misbehavior when they knew reports had a small chance of...
Comments / 0