Falletta on emotional Buffalo “Concert For Healing,” excitement for future of classical music ahead of Tanglewood debut

“Jersey Boys” complete entertainment at Capital Rep in Albany
There is so much theater offered during the summer months, it’s often difficult to decide what to see. For those looking for lively musicals, light-hearted comedies, or sensitive dramas, there is something for all tastes. If you want all three in one show, Capital Repertory Theater has the perfect...
Rogovoy Report 8/5/22
With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Female-led indie pop is on tap tonight at MASS MoCA in North Adams at 8pm, with Scottish electro-pop trio Chvrches, featuring the heavenly vocals of Lauren Mayberry, and Brooklyn-based alt-pop duo Cafuné, featuring singer-songwriter Sedona Schat and writer/producer Noah Yoo. Chvrches live show is inspired by the trio’s 1980s horror-flick-themed release “Screen Violence,” replete with trippy visuals, blood-drenched makeup, and hooks so sharp they “could cut glass,” according to NPR. Cafuné’s particular blend of indie-pop reminds me of French indie-pop group Phoenix. (Fri, Aug 5)
HBO’s “The Gilded Age” returns for season two filming across the Capital Region
Filming for HBO’s “Gilded Age” series continues this month in Albany. Production company officials say several scenes of the second season of the historical drama have been shot so far in Troy and Cohoes, and starting this weekend, shooting for the 1880's period piece heads to Albany.
51% #1724: Sweet Talk
On this week’s 51%, we’re talking comfort food. We speak with food writer and chocolate expert Megan Giller of Chocolate Noise about her love of bean-to-bar chocolate, and how the craft is challenging the larger chocolate industry. We also speak with Saratoga Tea & Honey Co.’s Hayley Stevens about how to best prepare your favorite blend of loose leaf tea.
Ukrainian musicians to perform tonight in Schenectady
Musicians from war-torn Ukraine are performing in Schenectady's Central Park tonight. Ukrainian experimental folk band DakaBrakha has been touring the U.S. since just after Russia’s invasion, stopping tonight in Schenectady where they'll take to the Agnes Macdonald Music Haven Stage for the "Tribute to Ukraine at Music Haven." Viktor...
As Wahconah Park Restoration Committee re-imagines the historic ballpark’s future, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer outlines goals
Pittsfield, Massachusetts’ Wahconah Park was built in 1919. It’s been the site of concerts by American legends like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson and seen generations of up-and-coming minor leaguers take to the field for affiliates of the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs. Today, the historic ballpark is the home of Futures Collegiate Baseball League team the Pittsfield Suns. This spring, the city announced that its grandstands would not be open for the summer due to concerns about their structural integrity.
Unionized workers accuse Capital Roots of retaliation, toxic work environment
Unionized workers at Capital Roots demonstrated outside the organization’s Urban Grow Center in Troy on Friday, accusing the non-profit dedicated to food access and sustainability as fostering a toxic workplace and retaliating against employees. Capital Roots distributes fresh produce across the tri-city region, targeting food deserts. It also oversees...
Releasing long-awaited report, Berkshire DA Harrington will not press charges in March Pittsfield police shooting of Miguel Estrella
WAMC has learned that Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will not press charges against the Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officers involved in the spring killing of a 22-year-old city resident. A warning: this story contains upsetting descriptions of police intervention, self-harm, violence, and mental illness. The DA summarized her findings in...
HUD approves relocating residents, razing Cohoes apartments next to embattled Norlite plant
The Cohoes Housing Authority Staff and Board of Commissioners says it has received approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to relocate residents of Saratoga Sites and demolish the complex. Issues related to the incineration of hazardous materials at the Norlite facility next door have plagued the...
Family of Miguel Estrella issues statement after Berkshire DA says her office won’t prosecute cop who killed him
After the Berkshire District Attorney announced she would not prosecute a Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officer involved in a fatal shooting, the victim’s family issued a response Friday. As WAMC first reported, Andrea Harrington said her investigation found no criminal grounds upon which Officer Nicholas Sondrini could be prosecuted for...
