COVID treatments in Colorado making a difference

By Kim Posey
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Since June, about 300 people in Colorado are in the hospital with COVID on any given day.

State health officials said the hospitalization rate remains low, in part because so many people are taking advantage of the free and accessible treatments that are available.

“I think the good news this summer is, as access to treatments has improved our hospitalization rates have been staying low,  I think in part because so many people are taking advantage of the free treatments available,” Chief Medical Officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Dr. Eric France said.

Why Coloradans shouldn’t be anxious about monkeypox

The antiviral pill Paxlovid can greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization for at-risk patients. There is a small risk of a rebound case after the treatment is over, like what President Joe Biden experienced, but France said that is rare and the cases that do occur are generally mild.

“While it’s annoying that you can have a rebound, remember that the reason you took this was to stay out of the hospital and that should be your priority,” France said.

Doctors and pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid and according to CDPHE, Colorado outpaces the national average for Paxlovid and Renal Paxlovid administrations by an average of 13% each week.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

