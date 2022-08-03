ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilder, ID

Man sentenced to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl

By News Team
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago
Read on localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Nampa man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 45-year-old Nampa man was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison for distributing meth. According to court records, Jason Paul Janes, distributed more than two pounds of meth for $3,800 to another person on June 9, 2021. Janes has a nearly three decades long...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho man charged with arson in connection with LDS church fire

A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree arson in connection with a fire that extensively damaged a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on South Maple Grove Road in Boise early Tuesday. According to a spokesperson with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua M. Blair is also charged with felony burglary in connection with the incident. He is being held in the Ada County Jail on a $100,000 bond. ...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month

BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilder, ID
City
Caldwell, ID
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Caldwell, ID
Crime & Safety
eastidahonews.com

Coroner identifies teen whose body was found in Lucky Peak Lake

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — After weeks of searching, marine deputies on Wednesday located the body of a teenage boy who fell off a jet ski in Lucky Peak Lake last month. The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the 16-year-old as Bobby Sichulailuck. Ada County Sheriff’s Office...
ADA COUNTY, ID
signalamerican.com

Investigators still looking for missing Fruitland boy

A year after his disappearance, multiple law enforcement and investigative agencies are still looking for Michael “Monkey” Vaughn, who went missing on July 27, 2021.  Michael vanished from his neighborhood around SW 9th Street in Fruitland and was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m.  The Fruitland Police Department,...
FRUITLAND, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Did Arsonists Light 9 Fires in Boise Overnight?

Pictured above is the Table Rock Fire which took place several summers ago now. Boise residents and members of our greater community remember this fire well--as it blazed through one of the Treasure Valley's most iconic areas and the flames were so close to town, and to homes, it was terrifying. The fire, caused by fireworks, was eventually investigated and one young adult was held responsible.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Heroin#Methamphetamine#Dea#Fentanyl#Jaguar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Third drowning reported at Idaho reservoir in two weeks

BOISE — A 46-year-old man who was swimming with friends near a boat has become the third apparent drowning at Lucky Peak in the past two weeks. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man was swimming near the boat on Sunday when he went under and never resurfaced; search and recovery efforts are under way, but were unsuccessful on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that recovery efforts would continue on Tuesday, but reported no updates. ...
Post Register

Nampa man missing, last seen in swimming in Valley County

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — The Valley County Sheriff's Office is looking for 43-year-old Clark Halverson of Nampa. On Sunday, July 31st, the Sheriff's office received a report of a man in the water who needed help. The call came from Highway 55 at Mile Post 89. Valley County...
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
idahoednews.org

Superintendent reflects on school shooting: ‘It was hell in all honesty’

BOISE – Chad Martin never thought he’d find himself cleaning up a student’s blood in the aftermath of a school shooting. But, not wanting to put that burden on others, the superintendent of the Jefferson County School District and members of his staff did just that after a May 2021 shooting at the district’s Rigby Middle School that left two students and a staff member injured.

Comments / 0

Community Policy