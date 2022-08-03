ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Helton leads Eagles for first day of fall practice

By Lyndsey Gough
wtoc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Savannah Bananas win 2022 CPL Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas have won the 2022 Coastal Plain League Championship series. The Bananas beat Wilson Tobs 11-0, making it a two game sweep. This is their second consecutive Coastal Plain League Championship and the third in club history.
SAVANNAH, GA
hiltonheadmonthly.com

DEVOTED TO THE ORANGE & BLUE

“You might not want to hear this…” the man started to say, and Wise suddenly knew he had an enemy in his midst: a fan of Florida’s archrival, the University of Georgia Bulldogs. “He didn’t have to explain. ‘Get out!’” Wise, 49, recalls saying....
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Statesboro, GA
Football
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Statesboro, GA
Sports
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern students move-in to the Statesboro campus

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 4,500 of Georgia Southern’s 20,000 students in Statesboro move on to campus this weekend. university leaders say they try to make the process as personable as they do efficient - rain or shine. It’s the busiest weekend in the Boro with thousands of...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

New accelerated program debuts this fall at Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern University special education faculty created an Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s (ABM) program to assist undergraduate special education students with earning an advanced degree in special education in less time. The team, including the College of Education’s Eric Landers, Ph.D., Cynthia Massey, Ph.D., Stephanie Devine, Ph.D., Kathryn...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Operation Move-In begins at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday was a big day for 350 students as they move onto Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus. Four hundred more are expected to move in on Saturday. Operation Move-In. A day full of unloading cars and stepping to a new home for some and a familiar place for others.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
WJCL

Shots fired at Georgia high school football game, no one injured

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Friday night there was a shooting at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Herschel Walker Boulevard, adjacent to the football field area. Video credit: Johnson County High School. According to investigators, shots were fired towards the...
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Don’t Get Lost in The Sauce

You are getting a chance to attend Georgia Southern University; temptations will be at an all-time high. It’s your first time leaving your parent’s bird nest, and you will be flooded with a deep selection of activities to indulge in. What will you do? Will you partake in...
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of Fall#South Georgia#American Football#Paulson Stadium
wtoc.com

Railroad crossing signals not working near East 37th & Habersham

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Near the intersection of East 37th and Habersham as a train was coming through today, it appeared that one of the train’s crew actually got off the train, walked out ahead of it to stop traffic at the intersections where the lights and gates aren’t working.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Toombs County students head back to the classroom

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Toombs County High School Principal Marissa Morris says they welcomed back more than 820 students on Friday. She says this is the highest number of students they’ve had in a while. It’s all smiles in the hallways as students get accommodated to their new...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah

“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Garden & Gun

A New Savannah Bakery Celebrates Local Flavors

“Any city I go to, I immediately check out all the coffee shops and bakeries,” says Chef Rob Newton, the mastermind behind Savannah’s hot new restaurant, Fleeting, located in the Thompson Hotel on the Eastern Wharf. Newton and his team have just opened their own coffee shop and bakery just off the Thompson’s lobby, called Stevedore. Open seven days a week, the menu includes cheesy sandwiches, buttery croissants, loaves of benne seed studded bread, focaccia with herbs grown in the garden out back, and even fresh eggs in the grab-and-go section.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Ramp from Chatham Parkway onto EB I-16 closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The ramp from Chatham Parkway onto eastbound I-16 is closed, according to Savannah Police. Savannah Police say the ramp is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. They ask that you take Ogeechee Road to I-516 to avoid the closure.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Duplex damaged by fire Saturday morning in Statesboro

Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments to a duplex fire at 9:13 am on Saturday, August 6th on Pine Street in the city of Statesboro. Statesboro Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

School zone speed cameras activated across Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are heading back to school, but their return impacts all drivers. That’s because multiple municipalities in the area are activating school zone speed cameras. But the rules aren’t the same from city to city, and some people are not happy about the cameras near...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy