Winter Garden, FL

daytonatimes.com

Excitement builds for local prep football season

Teams started practice this week; preseason games set for Aug. 17. Excitement and optimism is in the air as local high school football teams are on the gridiron for fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season. Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) rules allowed teams to start non-contact practices...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Another early start time for storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wash, rinse and repeat. After the first half of the morning is sunny, several downpours and few storms will get going before lunch. The best chance to see the pre-lunch action will be east of Interstate 4 and closest to the coast. Scattered downpours and storms...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Blue Darters ranked in state preseason Power 25 poll

The Apopka Blue Darters football team fell just one game short of its fourth state championship last year. But their quest begins again later this month. In last season's Class 8A championship game, Apopka fell to Venice 35-7, but not before an incredible year. The Blue Darters finished the 2021...
APOPKA, FL
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Florida

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

July 2022 jumping into record books for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – July is officially the hottest month of the year in Central Florida, with the average high at 92 degrees all month long and lows between 73-74 degrees Fahrenheit. But in July 2022, days at or below average were far and few between. [TRENDING: Become a News...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Heat index soars to 105 before sea breeze storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will increase Friday through the weekend in Central Florida. Expect a 50% coverage of afternoon showers and storms on Friday and Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures will remain in...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Longtime downtown Orlando pub Lizzy McCormack's to close in September

Downtown landmark Lizzy McCormack's Irish Pub will be closing in September, another victim of skyrocketing rents all around the city. Owner Karen Wall broke the "heartbreaking " news on the Lizzy McCormack's Facebook page on Sunday. Noting that "it’s illogical to maintain a drinkery in downtown Orlando with increasing rent and decreasing demand," read the post. "So, we’re putting Lizzy’s on the shelf for a bit."
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

A no limits approach to life in Daytona

Betty Kelly’s next-door neighbor, Rev. Susan McCaffrey, said, “Betty doesn’t know the word limitations,” and that is correct. Ms. Kelly rides her bicycle 25 miles every day and goes to the gym every day. She ran in 5K races up until last year, only stopping because she said, “I had nobody to run with.” Maybe that is because Ms. Kelly will be 80 years old in December, and not many people her age still run in races.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys

MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
OVIEDO, FL

