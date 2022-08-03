Read on www.clickorlando.com
daytonatimes.com
Excitement builds for local prep football season
Teams started practice this week; preseason games set for Aug. 17. Excitement and optimism is in the air as local high school football teams are on the gridiron for fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season. Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) rules allowed teams to start non-contact practices...
click orlando
Another early start time for storms in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Wash, rinse and repeat. After the first half of the morning is sunny, several downpours and few storms will get going before lunch. The best chance to see the pre-lunch action will be east of Interstate 4 and closest to the coast. Scattered downpours and storms...
Antony Smith is named head football coach at Liberty Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – There’s a new man in charge of the Liberty Chargers football team and it comes on the heels of high school practices starting up this first week. Liberty High School has named Antony Smith as the Chargers’ next head coach, according to an announcement by the school. Smith will ...
theapopkavoice.com
Blue Darters ranked in state preseason Power 25 poll
The Apopka Blue Darters football team fell just one game short of its fourth state championship last year. But their quest begins again later this month. In last season's Class 8A championship game, Apopka fell to Venice 35-7, but not before an incredible year. The Blue Darters finished the 2021...
Orlando community helps families get ready for school with free supplies
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s almost time for kids to head back to the classroom. Inflation is making it even tougher for families to get school supplies. On Saturday, organizations across Central Florida held back-to-school events to help those in need. At Audubon Village in Orlando, students got free...
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
click orlando
Red Panda Noodle looks to bring something unique to Central Florida dining
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker are not newcomers to the Orlando area, but they hope to bring something wholly different to the dining scene with their new restaurant, Red Panda Noodle. Hillis and Parker recently left the kitchen at Orlando Meats to start their own...
3 great pizza places in Florida
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
Bad Bunny returns to Orlando tonight: What you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. — Things are heating up at Camping World Stadium tonight. Mega-global superstar Bad Bunny is returning to Orlando, kicking off “World’s Hottest Tour.”. Here’s everything you need to know before the Grammy-winning icon takes the stage tonight. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets...
fox35orlando.com
Homeless Florida college student looking for laptop lost in the mail
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tavares Clarke isn’t your typical college sophomore. Not only is he a little older than your typical college student, but the full-time business major is also homeless. "I was like, ‘I don’t want to be like this my whole life so let me stick my nose...
click orlando
Dr. Phillips Center celebrates Caribbean American heritage with free festival
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s own Dr. Phillips Center is celebrating Caribbean American heritage with a festival full of music, dancing and food. The free multicultural event will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Frontyard and Seneff Arts Plaza, located at 445 South Magnolia Ave.
fox35orlando.com
Bad Bunny concert at Camping World Stadium: Road closures in Orlando you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - Music superstar Bad Bunny will be in concert at Camping World Stadium on Friday night and officials are shutting down several roads in the afternoon to prepare for it. If you plan to drive there, parking lots open at 3 p.m. There will also be a free...
click orlando
July 2022 jumping into record books for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – July is officially the hottest month of the year in Central Florida, with the average high at 92 degrees all month long and lows between 73-74 degrees Fahrenheit. But in July 2022, days at or below average were far and few between. [TRENDING: Become a News...
click orlando
Heat index soars to 105 before sea breeze storms
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will increase Friday through the weekend in Central Florida. Expect a 50% coverage of afternoon showers and storms on Friday and Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures will remain in...
click orlando
Programs offer financial help to Central Florida parents sending children back to school
ORLANDO, Fla. – Parents are experiencing sticker shock as they head to stores to complete their back-to-school shopping. According to the most recent report, consumers are seeing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years and that is translating into higher prices. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
click orlando
‘It’s such an honor:’ Principal who grew up in Apopka excited to open Kelly Park School
APOPKA, Fla. – Classrooms are fully decorated and ready to welcome students at the new Kelly Park School. The K-8 school is located on Jason Dwelley Parkway in Apopka about two miles from Kelly Park in Orange County. Principal Kelly Steinke, who is opening the new school on Aug....
click orlando
Celebrate back-to-school with new cereal flavor at Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream
ORLANDO, Fla. – What does ice cream and cereal have in common?. For starters, they’re both sugary, sweet and often served in a bowl. Now, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream is combining the two loves for the perfect occasion. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
orlandoweekly.com
Longtime downtown Orlando pub Lizzy McCormack's to close in September
Downtown landmark Lizzy McCormack's Irish Pub will be closing in September, another victim of skyrocketing rents all around the city. Owner Karen Wall broke the "heartbreaking " news on the Lizzy McCormack's Facebook page on Sunday. Noting that "it’s illogical to maintain a drinkery in downtown Orlando with increasing rent and decreasing demand," read the post. "So, we’re putting Lizzy’s on the shelf for a bit."
hometownnewsvolusia.com
A no limits approach to life in Daytona
Betty Kelly’s next-door neighbor, Rev. Susan McCaffrey, said, “Betty doesn’t know the word limitations,” and that is correct. Ms. Kelly rides her bicycle 25 miles every day and goes to the gym every day. She ran in 5K races up until last year, only stopping because she said, “I had nobody to run with.” Maybe that is because Ms. Kelly will be 80 years old in December, and not many people her age still run in races.
Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys
MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
