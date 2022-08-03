ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

KTVU FOX 2

SFPD officer involved shooting ends with suspect surrender, minor injuries

San Francisco police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting between officers and a suspect. SFPD Assistant Chief David Lazar told KTVU his officers were attempting to detain a male suspect in his 50s on Shotwell St. when the man, who had two bikes, took off. Lazar says the suspect led officers to 17th St. and Shotwell St. when he started shooting in their direction.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Clerk shot during robbery attempt at Berkeley liquor store

A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report. The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue. Berkeley police...
BERKELEY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

July 24-30: Antioch Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between July 24-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. 7/25 – 2300 block Buchanan Rd. 7/25 – 3700 block Sunset Lane. 7/26 – 4700 block Dallas Ranch Rd. 7/27...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Juvenile injured in San Leandro shooting; gunmen sought

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro are investigating a shooting late Friday morning that left a teen girl injured from bullet shrapnel, according to authorities.Police said in a press release that at about 11:30 a.m., San Leandro officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of E.14th Street. Police said they believed the shooting happened inside a business, but were unsure if it was connected to a robbery attempt or a targeted shooting.Two to three shots were believed to have been fired during the incident. Officers said a 13-year-old girl was injured after detectives believe she was...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person dead, 3 injured following two shootings in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one person dead and three others injured. Police say they were near the 1400 block of Webster St. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday when they heard gun fire. Once officers got to the scene they found one man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition with life-threatening injuries according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

July 24-30: Pittsburg Police calls

The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between July 24-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. 7/24 – 4600 block Century Blvd. 7/26 – 200 block W Buchanan Rd. 7/26 – 1100 block Cutter St. 7/29...
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 3 wounded in Oakland overnight shootings

OAKLAND -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday.Oakland police said the homicide marks the city's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 homicides.The fatal drive-by shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland's Uptown district. A  35-year-old Pittsburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital.Two others -- a woman and a man, both from Berkeley -- were also wounded and  in stable condition at the hospital.Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.The  25-year-old Alameda man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening. Police will not share the Pittsburg man's identity until his family can be notified.The two shootings do not appear to be related.  Police were still trying to determine motives for the shootings. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal Oakland shooting leaves one man dead

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. […]
OAKLAND, CA
svdaily.com

San Jose Police Officer Arrested for DUI

San Jose Police have arrested one of their own following an incident last Sunday. On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, police officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets. During the investigation it was revealed that...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

South San Francisco police officer dragged during traffic stop; driver arrested

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – A police officer in South San Francisco suffered non-life threatening injuries after being dragged by a motorist during a traffic stop on Friday.Around 5:20 p.m., officers pulled over the suspect on the 1000 block of San Mateo Avenue over a vehicle code violation. Police said that during the traffic stop, the driver suddenly restarted the vehicle.The driver then "rapidly accelerated" away from the scene, police said. An officer standing by the vehicle was dragged and forced to the ground.Police said the officer was treated at a local hospital and released.Officers pursued the driver into neighboring San Bruno. During the pursuit, police said the driver threw a loaded firearm out the window.The pursuit ended and the driver was arrested when the suspect crashed into two parked vehicles. A search of the vehicle yielded burglary toolsPolice said the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Vincent Harris of East Palo Alto, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail. It was not immediately known when Harris would appear in court on the charges.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun

(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest South Hayward BART stabbing suspect

HAYWARD, Calif. - Police have arrested a 22-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of stabbing someone at the South Hayward BART station earlier this week. On Thursday, BART police conducting a security check at the Civic Center station in San Francisco allegedly saw someone on the street level they recognized as the alleged stabber, officials said.
HAYWARD, CA
news24-680.com

Latest Watch And Wallet Robbery – This Time In Danville

Three men reportedly armed with pistols equipped with extended magazines robbed one man and pistol-whipped a witness attempting to intervene outside a shop at the Livery Shopping Center in Danville Saturday – making off with the victim’s Rolex watch and wallet. The extent of the victim’s injuries were...
DANVILLE, CA

