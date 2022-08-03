Read on eastcountytoday.net
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD officer involved shooting ends with suspect surrender, minor injuries
San Francisco police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting between officers and a suspect. SFPD Assistant Chief David Lazar told KTVU his officers were attempting to detain a male suspect in his 50s on Shotwell St. when the man, who had two bikes, took off. Lazar says the suspect led officers to 17th St. and Shotwell St. when he started shooting in their direction.
berkeleyside.org
Clerk shot during robbery attempt at Berkeley liquor store
A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report. The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue. Berkeley police...
eastcountytoday.net
July 24-30: Antioch Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between July 24-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. 7/25 – 2300 block Buchanan Rd. 7/25 – 3700 block Sunset Lane. 7/26 – 4700 block Dallas Ranch Rd. 7/27...
Juvenile injured in San Leandro shooting; gunmen sought
SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro are investigating a shooting late Friday morning that left a teen girl injured from bullet shrapnel, according to authorities.Police said in a press release that at about 11:30 a.m., San Leandro officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of E.14th Street. Police said they believed the shooting happened inside a business, but were unsure if it was connected to a robbery attempt or a targeted shooting.Two to three shots were believed to have been fired during the incident. Officers said a 13-year-old girl was injured after detectives believe she was...
KTVU FOX 2
1 person dead, 3 injured following two shootings in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one person dead and three others injured. Police say they were near the 1400 block of Webster St. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday when they heard gun fire. Once officers got to the scene they found one man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition with life-threatening injuries according to police.
eastcountytoday.net
July 24-30: Pittsburg Police calls
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between July 24-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. 7/24 – 4600 block Century Blvd. 7/26 – 200 block W Buchanan Rd. 7/26 – 1100 block Cutter St. 7/29...
Richmond officer charged with assault was featured in department community video
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Richmond Police officer Eric Smith Jr. was charged with a felony count of assault and was terminated by the Richmond Police Department for striking a citizen multiple times with a taser, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Before his termination, Smith Jr. was featured in a video by […]
Video: Richmond cop fired, charged with assault for beating traffic suspect
A former Richmond Police Department Officer is facing a felony assault charge, and he is now out of a job, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County Attorney's Office.
1 dead, 3 wounded in Oakland overnight shootings
OAKLAND -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday.Oakland police said the homicide marks the city's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 homicides.The fatal drive-by shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland's Uptown district. A 35-year-old Pittsburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital.Two others -- a woman and a man, both from Berkeley -- were also wounded and in stable condition at the hospital.Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.The 25-year-old Alameda man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening. Police will not share the Pittsburg man's identity until his family can be notified.The two shootings do not appear to be related. Police were still trying to determine motives for the shootings. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950.
Fired East Bay cop faces felony assault charge in alleged traffic stop beating
A fired East Bay police officer faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge as footage of a traffic stop earlier this year shows him beating a man with a stun gun.
Fatal Oakland shooting leaves one man dead
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. […]
svdaily.com
San Jose Police Officer Arrested for DUI
San Jose Police have arrested one of their own following an incident last Sunday. On July 31st, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, police officers responded to a non-injury collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets. During the investigation it was revealed that...
Undercover Oakland police officer caught in crossfire
An undercover Oakland Police Department officer was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two felons who were apparently unaware that an officer was right in between them
13-year-old girl hit by bullet fragment in San Leandro shooting
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in San Leandro on Friday morning, police said. Authorities believe the shooting happened at a business. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 14th Street. Police do not know whether the shots were fired as […]
sfstandard.com
Video Shows Supe Shamann Walton’s Confrontation With Sheriff’s Cadet
City officials released video footage Friday of a confrontation at City Hall between a sheriff’s cadet and Supervisor Shamann Walton, who allegedly threatened to fight the cadet and called him the N-word. The June 24 confrontation between Walton—a Black man who serves as president of the Board of Supervisors—and...
South San Francisco police officer dragged during traffic stop; driver arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – A police officer in South San Francisco suffered non-life threatening injuries after being dragged by a motorist during a traffic stop on Friday.Around 5:20 p.m., officers pulled over the suspect on the 1000 block of San Mateo Avenue over a vehicle code violation. Police said that during the traffic stop, the driver suddenly restarted the vehicle.The driver then "rapidly accelerated" away from the scene, police said. An officer standing by the vehicle was dragged and forced to the ground.Police said the officer was treated at a local hospital and released.Officers pursued the driver into neighboring San Bruno. During the pursuit, police said the driver threw a loaded firearm out the window.The pursuit ended and the driver was arrested when the suspect crashed into two parked vehicles. A search of the vehicle yielded burglary toolsPolice said the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Vincent Harris of East Palo Alto, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail. It was not immediately known when Harris would appear in court on the charges.
KTVU FOX 2
SF sheriff's cadet says Supervisor Shamann Walton used racial slurs, threatened him
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Sheriff's cadet Emare Butler told his version of what happened during an incident with Supervisor Shamann Walton at San Francisco City Hall. The cadet said the supervisor used racial slurs when asked to take off his belt while going through a metal detector. Butler said...
Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun
(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest South Hayward BART stabbing suspect
HAYWARD, Calif. - Police have arrested a 22-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of stabbing someone at the South Hayward BART station earlier this week. On Thursday, BART police conducting a security check at the Civic Center station in San Francisco allegedly saw someone on the street level they recognized as the alleged stabber, officials said.
news24-680.com
Latest Watch And Wallet Robbery – This Time In Danville
Three men reportedly armed with pistols equipped with extended magazines robbed one man and pistol-whipped a witness attempting to intervene outside a shop at the Livery Shopping Center in Danville Saturday – making off with the victim’s Rolex watch and wallet. The extent of the victim’s injuries were...
