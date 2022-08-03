ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Sunday Breakfast Society Heading to Chula Vista

By Jeannine Boisse
 4 days ago

Sunday Breakfast Society is coming soon to Chula Vista’s Eastlake area. The new breakfast-focused restaurant will replace The Protein Plate next to Halo Halo Cafe at The Shops at San Miguel Ranch shopping center.

Led by sibling co-owners Chantell and Crystal Godinez , Sunday Breakfast Society is labeled a spot for breakfast and brunch. Crystal Godinez tells What Now San Diego their team is finalizing their menu and expect to launch their website soon to share more on their plans for the space.

The restaurant’s Instagram and storefront signage boasts an Elizabethan-style gold logo, hinting to a luxuriously royal breakfast experience to come.

Follow Sunday Breakfast Society on Instagram for updates. While the restaurant runs through its final permitting process, they expect to open by late Summer 2022 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBkfn_0h3jFoW200
Photo: Official Instagram


sandiegodowntownnews.com

At 78 years old, Hob Nob Hill is new again

One of San Diego’s oldest and most cherished restaurants has been reborn. If you haven’t set foot into Hob Nob Hill since Covid reared its menacing head in early 2020, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The restaurant, which doubles as a bakery, was given one of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

Lemon Festival makes sweet return

Once known as the Lemon Capital of the World, downtown Chula Vista is celebrating its 25th annual Lemon Festival, Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. This year’s festival includes two stages of live music, photo opportunities, a lemon cookoff competition, a kid’s zone, food, arts, crafts, and a wine and beer garden.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm

It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
