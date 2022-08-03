Sunday Breakfast Society Heading to Chula Vista

Sunday Breakfast Society is coming soon to Chula Vista’s Eastlake area. The new breakfast-focused restaurant will replace The Protein Plate next to Halo Halo Cafe at The Shops at San Miguel Ranch shopping center.

Led by sibling co-owners Chantell and Crystal Godinez , Sunday Breakfast Society is labeled a spot for breakfast and brunch. Crystal Godinez tells What Now San Diego their team is finalizing their menu and expect to launch their website soon to share more on their plans for the space.

The restaurant’s Instagram and storefront signage boasts an Elizabethan-style gold logo, hinting to a luxuriously royal breakfast experience to come.

Follow Sunday Breakfast Society on Instagram for updates. While the restaurant runs through its final permitting process, they expect to open by late Summer 2022 .

Photo: Official Instagram

