Las Vegas’ First 24/7 Bacon-Inspired Restaurant to Open at the D Las Vegas This Fall

3 Day Trip to Las Vegas
It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.
Eater
World-Famous Randy’s Donuts Finally Rolls into Las Vegas
The 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! is finally opening in Las Vegas. The California doughnut spot known for its towering doughnut marquee is opening at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on August 16. Visitors to Randy’s Donuts can...
Caesars Brings Something New to the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, especially the Las Vegas Strip, offers nearly everything you could imagine at pretty much any hour of the night. If you want sushi at 2 a.m. or to see a famous DJ play poolside at 2 p.m., you can do either on the famed 4.2-mile stretch of road.
lasvegasmagazine.com
These Las Vegas restaurants offer exceptional Japanese cuisine
Las Vegas has long been home to a multitude of Japanese restaurants stretching far beyond the obvious options like sushi bars and teppanyaki grills. This refined, spectacular cuisine is well showcased in this city, from fine dining rooms in major Strip casinos to casual pubs sprinkled all around the valley.
Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Sun's Out Buns Out is a breakfast favorite in Las Vegas
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and while that statement is up for debate, at Sun’s Out Buns Out, it’s the only meal of the day. (And that’s up for debate, as it is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., and technically, that’s lunch, too!)
963kklz.com
No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant
How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
vegas24seven.com
Smash Magazine Presents Snotty Nose Rez Kids at Rockstar Bar
Smash Magazine Presents Snotty Nose Rez Kids at Rockstar Bar. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Doors open at 6 p.m. Renowned hip hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids are returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Rockstar Bar (6730 Las Vegas Blvd.) in Las Vegas. Presented by Smash Magazine, the band will perform Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, alongside special guests Scotty Dub. Tickets start at $22 plus applicable fees and are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase at www.smashmagazine.com or www.eventbrite.com. Concert goers must be 21 years old or older to attend. Doors are at 8 p.m.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Friends with Benefits: Tony Miller at Golden Nugget in Las Vegas
In 1978, while Tony Miller was running up and down the field at UNLV as one of the college’s football players, he was also running up and down the Las Vegas Strip as a “runner.”. “Back then they didn’t have legalized sportsbooks, so I was called a runner...
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Holiday-themed ‘Tournament of Kings’ show to return to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular holiday tradition is back at the Excalibur this holiday season, “Tournament of Kings: ‘Twas the Knight.”. “Tournament of Kings,” the longest-running dinner show on the Strip, will again offer its holiday-themed show from Nov. 23 to Dec. 25. Attendees will...
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Has A New Alcoholic Drink
Move over Mike’s Hard Lemonade, White Claws, and Bud Light Seltzers, there’s a new premixed canned beverage on the scene. An adult version of Mountain Dew containing 5% alcohol is being branded as “Hard Mtn Dew” and is now available in Las Vegas. Produced and owned...
New beauty salon shines light on Black-owned businesses in North Las Vegas
Owners of a new, Black-owned wig salon in North Las Vegas shared their journey to success and taking inspiration from tragedy.
KDWN
9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
Las Vegas local hits $125K jackpot after playing Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino
The guest, who visits Aliante often, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums® on Saturday evening and hit the $125K progressive jackpot after placing an $8.80 bet.
Downtown Las Vegas is Getting a Delicious New Addition
Downtown Las Vegas is going to smell delicious in the fall. Late-night food options fuel Las Vegas' 24 hour lifestyle and now there is a unique 24/7 food option coming to the second floor of the D Las Vegas. In the fall, Bacon Nation will open as the official replacement...
One Green Planet
Las Vegas Venue Cancels Magic Show Using Live Animals After Receiving Hundreds of Letters of Disapproval
Las Vegas event space Notoriety Live has decided to cancel a magic show that includes animals exploited for entertainment after receiving hundreds of letters asking him not to. Source: FOX5 Las Vegas/Youtube. The Downtown Las Vegas venue was interested in having magician Dirk Arthur and his big cats perform at...
lonelyplanet.com
This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks
If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
Rising rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most
Rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most. New report shows the high cost of living in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas woman shares story nearly two months after losing her home in downtown blaze
Nearly two months after the largest fire the city of Las Vegas has seen in 25 years, a woman who lost her home in the blaze is sharing her story with 8 News Now.
