ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas’ First 24/7 Bacon-Inspired Restaurant to Open at the D Las Vegas This Fall

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.vegas24seven.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

3 Day Trip to Las Vegas

It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

World-Famous Randy’s Donuts Finally Rolls into Las Vegas

The 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! is finally opening in Las Vegas. The California doughnut spot known for its towering doughnut marquee is opening at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on August 16. Visitors to Randy’s Donuts can...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

These Las Vegas restaurants offer exceptional Japanese cuisine

Las Vegas has long been home to a multitude of Japanese restaurants stretching far beyond the obvious options like sushi bars and teppanyaki grills. This refined, spectacular cuisine is well showcased in this city, from fine dining rooms in major Strip casinos to casual pubs sprinkled all around the valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
TheStreet

Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Sun's Out Buns Out is a breakfast favorite in Las Vegas

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and while that statement is up for debate, at Sun’s Out Buns Out, it’s the only meal of the day. (And that’s up for debate, as it is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., and technically, that’s lunch, too!)
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant

How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Smash Magazine Presents Snotty Nose Rez Kids at Rockstar Bar

Smash Magazine Presents Snotty Nose Rez Kids at Rockstar Bar. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Doors open at 6 p.m. Renowned hip hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids are returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Rockstar Bar (6730 Las Vegas Blvd.) in Las Vegas. Presented by Smash Magazine, the band will perform Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, alongside special guests Scotty Dub. Tickets start at $22 plus applicable fees and are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase at www.smashmagazine.com or www.eventbrite.com. Concert goers must be 21 years old or older to attend. Doors are at 8 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boulud
lasvegasmagazine.com

Friends with Benefits: Tony Miller at Golden Nugget in Las Vegas

In 1978, while Tony Miller was running up and down the field at UNLV as one of the college’s football players, he was also running up and down the Las Vegas Strip as a “runner.”. “Back then they didn’t have legalized sportsbooks, so I was called a runner...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas Has A New Alcoholic Drink

Move over Mike’s Hard Lemonade, White Claws, and Bud Light Seltzers, there’s a new premixed canned beverage on the scene. An adult version of Mountain Dew containing 5% alcohol is being branded as “Hard Mtn Dew” and is now available in Las Vegas. Produced and owned...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The D Las Vegas#Coney Island#Sports Betting#Art#Open Kitchen#Food Drink#Bacon Nation
KDWN

9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lonelyplanet.com

This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks

If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy