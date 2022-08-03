Telecom Italia Trims Expected 2022 Core Profit Drop

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Pfizer buying spree continues with $5.4B hematology deal
Pfizer will spend about $5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics as the pharmaceutical giant continues to invest some of the cash influx reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its capabilities in rare hematology. Global Therapeutics makes Oxybryta tablets for treating sickle cell disease. Oxbryta sales were about $195 million last year. The latest deal follows Pfizer’s $11.6 billion acquisition of Biohaven, which the companies announced in May, and a $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals announced last December. Pfizer also announced in April a smaller acquisition to buy the privately held ReViral Ltd., which is developing a treatment for respiratory syncytial virus.
Is Italian Multibrand Retail the Blueprint for Wholesale?
Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Italy’s retail scene has been a peculiar one since the ’80s, when the country’s ready-to-wear momentum spurred a flurry of multibrand-boutique openings, sprinkled across the country. While elsewhere department stores dictated trends, snatching market share and somewhat choking independent players, Italy became home to highly curated shops regarded highly by luxury powerhouses.More from WWDLouis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibit Arrives in L.A.Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in Berlin Has the pandemic-scuppered reality...
PwC fined nearly £1.8m over BT fraud audit failures
PwC has been fined almost £1.8m for failing to properly scrutinise the accounts of telecoms company BT after a £500m accounting fraud had been uncovered at its Italian operation. The accounting giant failed to act with the “requisite professional scepticism” and did not obtain “sufficient appropriate audit evidence”...
How Sanctions And Geopolitics Affects Russian Companies And Their Investment Programs
Geopolitical uncertainty and the difficulties arisen both with products exports and with imports of goods necessary for their production are forcing Russian companies to radically revise their investment programs. "We have experienced all sorts of crises, but nothing like this has ever happened before," Viktor Rashnikov, the board chairman and...
Investment bankers worried about lower bonuses are scouring Wall Street for new jobs
Investment bankers hunt for new gigs to navigate rocky markets, Jack Dorsey's Block hit hard by crypto winter, and Facebook parent Meta makes its debut in the capital markets.
Cash makes comeback as cost of living crisis bites, says Post Office
Cash has made a comeback as a result of the cost of living crisis, with record amounts being withdrawn as consumers increasingly rely on notes and coins to help them manage their budgets, figures show. While the pandemic accelerated the UK’s embrace of card and digital payments, the economic crisis...
An Elegant Solution to PFOF and Related Perversions
As Payment-for-Order-Flow (PFOF) is coming under increased scrutiny in both the US and EU, professional trading chiefs propose a unique solution of their own. The current concerns about Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) in both the EU and the US arise from the same fundamental regulatory flaw that has encouraged the cannibalization of retail order flow by dark markets and order types and that has fostered the proliferation of inverted markets.
Markets Struggle As Strong US Jobs Boost Fed Rate Hike Bets
Asian markets struggled Monday and the dollar held big gains as a blockbuster US jobs report ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve will announce more sharp interest rate hikes as it tries to tame runaway inflation. While the employment reading -- which was more than twice as high as...
Oil Prices Set To End Week Near Multi-month Lows On Recession Fears
Oil prices on Friday stayed near their lowest levels since February as concerns over a possible recession and a fall in fuel demand continued to rattle markets. Brent crude rose 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $94.49 a barrel by 1226 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $88.81.
