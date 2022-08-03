Effective: 2022-08-07 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shelby, or near Lowell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include DeMotte, Hebron, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Dunns Bridge, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg and Fair Oaks. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 225 and 232. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

