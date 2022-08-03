Helping the helpers: Peer support helps Coweta’s public safety officers deal with trauma

Read on times-herald.com
CBS 46
Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with...
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
At 109 years old, Relda Mackins is DeKalb County’s oldest resident
On August 7, Ms. Relda Beatrice Bennett Mackins, DeKalb County’s oldest resident, will turn 109 years old. Ms. Mackins was born on August 7, 1913 in a world that didn’t yet know sliced bread, television, computers, or penicillin. Ms. Mackins will be honored by her Pastor, Rev. Vandy...
Pellet gun confiscated at Riverdale Middle School in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents in Clayton County are concerned after a pellet gun was confiscated from students at Riverdale Middle School. According to district officials, the incident took place on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Two students were involved in a play fight and one pulled out a gun at one point.
Concern raised with reckless driving in front of Clayton County elementary school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A mother pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw drivers speeding and going into the oncoming traffic in front of an elementary school. She posted that video, and it got a quick response from the school district. Eva Jane Bunkley showed Channel...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT team, US Marshals arrest 'self-admitted' gang member in year-long murder investigation
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in a Marietta murder. The sheriff's office said Donald Bannister was arrested in East Point. He was wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and gang-related charges in Cobb County. Investigators said they linked Bannister to a...
Students face overcrowding and long wait times amid Georgia's bus driver shortage
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia parents may have noticed school bus routes look a little different for their children this year. Since the start of the school year, students across the metro area have faced overcrowding along with longer wait and ride times when taking the bus. This is due to the ongoing bus driver shortage throughout Georgia.
Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
WXIA 11 Alive
Ex-Clayton County deputy took deal to plead guilty in beating case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Brandon Myers, an ex-Clayton County sheriff's deputy who was fired after he was captured on video beating a man during a traffic stop, took a guilty plea earlier this summer in the 2020 case. It's a rare guilty outcome among recent metro Atlanta law enforcement...
3 women allegedly steal thousands of dollars in underwear
(WTRF) — A trio of women in Georgia are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of underwear in the metro Atlanta area according to Fox 29. The women allegedly filled shopping bags full of underwear at four area Kohl’s stores. They reportedly have a preference for men’s Nike underwear which sells for $40 a box, […]
Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road
ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
Fulton students and Alpharetta’s speed cameras start back Monday
ALPHARETTA — Classes begin for Fulton County Schools on Monday, August 8. In Alpharetta, that means speed zone cameras will be active around schools once again. Alpharetta officials are reminding motorists that the city uses cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones and improve safety for students. Cameras...
Power outage causes DeKalb courthouse evacuation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned a power outage in Decatur caused officials to evacuate the courthouse. The outage happened around 2 p.m. DeKalb County’s Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry tweeted out an alert about the evacuation Thursday afternoon. “All courts were closed and...
Meriwether County honored for establishing water trail along Flint River
ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, Georgia River Network presented its 2022 Water Trail Hero Award to Carolyn McKinley, president of the Meriwether County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, in recognition of Meriwether County establishing the first officially designated water trail on the Flint River. McKinley said it felt “extremely humbling” to receive the award. Said she […]
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
One dead, two hospitalized in early morning Hogansville shooting
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville said Saturday that one person died and two others were hospitalized in a shooting that happened in the early morning. According to a Facebook post by the Hogansville Police Department, it happened a little after 4 a.m. at a location on Ware Street.
celebsbar.com
Bradley Cooper's Lookalike Found in Georgia - And He's Apparently A Thief!
Bradley Cooper‘s doppelganger has been located. A Georgia police department shared a video of a man who could easily pass for the 47-year-old actor and director, in connection with a robbery. According to the Henry County Police Department, the unnamed man was caught on camera swiping a rotary laser...
1 dead, 2 hurt after being shot in the middle of Troup Co. street, police say
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville are searching for a shooter after they say three people were shot in the middle of the street early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to two people being shot on Ware Street just after 4:15 a.m. When they got there minutes later, they found two women laying in the middle of the road.
CBS 46
DeKalb County woman says garbage truck consistently misses her house
LITHONIA, Ga. – (CBS46) - A Dekalb County woman claims the people who are supposed to pick up her trash are consistently skipping her home. The most recent incident happened Tuesday, leaving Louise Murray of Lithonia frustrated and tired. “It’s not neat looking. It’s not sanitary. I don’t want...
cobbcountycourier.com
CCSD’s pursuit of case against student who had expulsion overturned called retaliatory by SPLC
The Southern Poverty Law Center is representing a former Campbell High School student who was expelled, but was found by the state board of education to have been denied his due process rights by Cobb County School District. The district is pursuing the matter, even though the student has since...
