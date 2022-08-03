San Juan Capistrano Council to Further Study City Seal Design Options

Read on localocnews.com
Council Strikes “Sanctuary for Life” Resolution as Citizens Lament City’s Reputation in Special Meeting Saturday
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Newport Beach Arts Commission Dedicates Phase VII of the Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park
Newport Beach may not be known as the City of the Arts, but there is certainly an abundance of art in our city. Perhaps the most prominent is the Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park, which boasts a rotating exhibit of 20 artworks of various styles, shapes and sizes. The...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 7, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 7, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming...
Dana Wharf Fish Report: 70-Degree Waters Bring Out Bass
Local Leaders React to Proposed “Sanctuary of Life” Resolution
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva honors outstanding leaders in north Orange County
On Saturday, July 30, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (Fullerton – D) hosted an intimate celebration to honor several exceptional community leaders who live or work within the 65th Assembly District and acknowledge their significant impact in the community. “In the spirit of appreciation, I want to recognize this incredible group...
Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce CEO Offers Perspective on Possible Recession
On Thursday, July 28, Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Rosansky released a video announcement to Chamber members and other businesses and community members discussing the possibility that the U.S. economy is headed towards a recession. “Today it was announced that the nation‘s gross domestic product, commonly...
OC Health Care Agency’s new OC Navigator platform makes finding local resources easy
The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) is proud to announce the launch of the OC Navigator, an online resource navigation tool designed to help community members connect with local mental health, substance use treatment and supportive resources including physical, transportation, education, housing, childcare, and more. Funded by the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Innovation component, the OC Navigator project was activated to facilitate access to diverse local resources targeted to their unique individual needs.
Bonsai Show Aug. 5 & 6 at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar
Come to Sherman Library & Gardens this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6, and learn about the art of bonsai. The show will include a display of exquisite miniature trees presented by the Orange Empire Bonsai Society and introduce visitors to a variety of techniques and approaches. Following the...
Huntington Beach Police contact homeless individuals frequenting private parking lot
According to a series of tweets by the Huntington Beach Police Department, the Huntington Beach Homeless Task Force (HTF) regularly patrols the City in an effort to offer help and services to those experiencing homelessness. In particular, on Thursday, August 4, the HTF visited a private parking lot with the...
Native American Communities Invite Public to Powwow
Costa Mesa Pony all-stars move on to zone after capturing super regional title
Costa Mesa captured the super regional tournament last week. (Photo courtesy Costa Mesa Pony Baseball). Costa Mesa’s 14-and-under Pony baseball all-stars captured the West Zone Super Regional tournament championship and is now competing in the zone championships in West Covina, according to Jack Morales, president of Costa Mesa Pony.
Long Beach Yacht Club to host 7th Annual Heroes Regatta
The Long Beach Yacht Club Heroes Regatta will return Saturday August 13, 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Heroes Regatta was created to honor and thank Long Beach first responders – firefighters, police, lifeguards, military, etc.- and hosts the teams and their families. A partnership between the Long Beach Yacht Club’s Sailor Support and the Long Beach Sailing Foundation, the inaugural event was held in 2014.
Hospitalized kids at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach enjoy a day at the “beach”
On Friday, Aug. 5, the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach brought the beach to the hospital for pediatric patients who are currently receiving treatment at Miller Children’s & Women’s and the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village outpatient centers.
Gallagher urges Governor Newsom to veto open air drug market bill
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) sent a letter on behalf of the Assembly Republican Caucus to Governor Newsom urging him to veto Senate Bill 57, which would legalize so-called “safe drug consumption” or “supervised injection” sites as pilot programs in the counties and cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The purpose of these sites is to allow people to use drugs under the watch of medical staff in order to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.
California Highway Patrol issues Endangered Missing Advisory for 11-year-old girl in Long Beach
The California Highway Patrol has activated an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department. The at-risk/missing person is Ester Arujo, 11 years old. She is 4’11” tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Esther Arujo was last seen on August...
Long Beach Police report traffic fatality at Pacific Coast Highway and River Avenue
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and River Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a female pedestrian down in the...
Grampaw Pettibone Squadron luncheon to take place Thursday, August 11, 2022
Let’s get together on Thursday, August 11 at 11:30 a.m., to meet and socialize at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. Our speaker will be LTC Steven Lund, USA (Ret.) a retired Army aviator who served twenty-nine years in the military, with one tour in Vietnam (1968-69) flying helicopters. He has approximately 10,000 hours in rotorcraft and 6,000 hours in fixed wing aircraft. He has owned two Globe GC-1B Swifts and two Fieseler Storch replicas. His presentation is titled “Japanese Midget Submarines at Pearl Harbor”. Here is Steve’s synopsis of his program:
ChessPalace in Garden Grove a one-stop shop for chess needs
ChessPalace has been serving the local community for all its chess needs since its founding in 1990, when it started out as a small club in Long Beach. Today, it hosts summer camps, tournaments, classes, and chess nights, as well as selling chess-related merchandise out of their store. Whether you’re...
CHP Amber Alert: Missing child Esther Arujo
Esther Arujo was last seen on August 6, 2022, at approximately 7:05 a.m. in Long Beach, Los Angeles County. Arujo is developmentally disabled. Arujo is believed to be riding a Razor-type scooter, wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and dark shoes. If seen, call 9-1-1. This endangered missing alert has...
