Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Claiborne, Grainger, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Claiborne; Grainger; Union The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Claiborne County in east Tennessee Central Grainger County in east Tennessee Eastern Union County in east Tennessee * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Maynardville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rutledge, New Tazewell, Tazewell, Luttrell, Lone Mountain, Joppa, Buffalo Springs, Sandlick and Panther Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Blount, Knox, Loudon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox; Loudon The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 434 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Oak Ridge to Loudon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Clinton, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Loudon, Farragut, Louisville and Plainview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 364 and 392. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 68 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hawkins; Sullivan; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Washington County in east Tennessee Southern Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Scott County in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bristol Va to near Bristol Tn to 7 miles southwest of Colonial Heights, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Gate City, Weber City, Spurgeon and Colonial Heights. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 50 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Scott, Washington by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’
(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
Flatbed truck overturned closes Jones Cove Road in Sevier County
A flatbed truck overturned on Jones Cove Road, less than 2 miles from the collapsed bridge. The previous detour is still in place.
Avery County Woman Missing
The Avery County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate a missing woman. Jessica Ann Worth was reported missing last Tuesday by her mother. The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook account that there is no suspicion of foul play. Jessica is a 5' 7“, 160 pound woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jessica was last seen in her residence at 5200 NC 105 Highway South. If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jessica Worth please contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 233-2071.
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
THP: 2 killed in Unicoi County crash involving 2 motorcycles, car
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Unicoi County. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Simerly Creek Road and Jack Berry Road in the Limestone Cove area. The highway […]
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March. Authorities said that he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is around 5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde...
THP: 1 dead after Unicoi Co. crash on I-26
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Unicoi County. It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Interstate 26 East near mile marker 43. According to THP, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound when it drifted into the emergency lane before crossing into the “number […]
Eddie Tester wins 2nd term as Johnson County sheriff
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Eddie Tester will serve a second term as sheriff of Johnson County. Tester defeated former Sheriff Mike Reece in the August general election. Four years ago, Tester ousted three-term incumbent Reece by winning 77% of the vote.
THP: Motorcyclist killed after Carter County crash
Editor’s Note: The Tennessee Highway Patrol provided News Channel 11 with an updated crash report that corrected previously supplied information. This story has been updated to reflect that. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carter County Tuesday. According to a crash report […]
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Blount County; police searching for suspect
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County authorities asked for assistance in identifying a suspect after a man died in a hit-and-run crash on Peach Orchard Road in Maryville Thursday afternoon. Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2700 block of Peach Orchard Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug....
‘There’s a lot of disappointment’: Washington Co., TN election official weighs in on plummeting voter turnout
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – With another election night over, officials and candidates alike expressed frustration from a sheer lack of engagement from voters in the region. In Washington County, only 12.86% of registered voters made their voices heard on August 4. When looking at the 133,001 residents in the county regardless of registration, that means […]
