Effective: 2022-08-07 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN PORTER AND NORTHERN JASPER COUNTIES At 113 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wheatfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include DeMotte, Hebron, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Dunns Bridge, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg and Fair Oaks. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 225 and 232. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JASPER COUNTY, IN ・ 18 MINUTES AGO