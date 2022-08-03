Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clinton; Ingham Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ingham and eastern Clinton Counties through 345 PM EDT At 213 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms with torrential downpours along a line extending from near DeWitt to 8 miles northeast of Marshall, moving east at 25 mph. These storms have a history of producing 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour along with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Motorists may experience temporary flooding of roadways. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lansing... Mason... St. Johns East Lansing... Williamston... Leslie Stockbridge... Elsie... Edgemont Park DeWitt... Eureka... Aurelius Onondaga... Bunker Hill... Ovid Webberville... Dansville... Eden Waverly... Bath MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLINTON COUNTY, MI ・ 14 MINUTES AGO