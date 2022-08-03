144th Fighter Wing announces temporary flights outs of JFTB

Read on localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 7, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 7, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming...
Council Strikes “Sanctuary for Life” Resolution as Citizens Lament City’s Reputation in Special Meeting Saturday
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Long Beach Yacht Club to host 7th Annual Heroes Regatta
The Long Beach Yacht Club Heroes Regatta will return Saturday August 13, 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Heroes Regatta was created to honor and thank Long Beach first responders – firefighters, police, lifeguards, military, etc.- and hosts the teams and their families. A partnership between the Long Beach Yacht Club’s Sailor Support and the Long Beach Sailing Foundation, the inaugural event was held in 2014.
Local Leaders React to Proposed “Sanctuary of Life” Resolution
Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce CEO Offers Perspective on Possible Recession
On Thursday, July 28, Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Rosansky released a video announcement to Chamber members and other businesses and community members discussing the possibility that the U.S. economy is headed towards a recession. “Today it was announced that the nation‘s gross domestic product, commonly...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22
Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas
Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
Upcoming construction work on SR-1 between Ledroit St. and Cajon St.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to resume work on Coast Highway (SR-1) between Ledroit St. and Cajon St. in the City of Laguna Beach. Construction is expected to begin Wednesday, August 10, 2022, through Thursday, September 1, 2022. The work will take place Monday through Friday nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Changeable Message Signs will be in place to notify motorists and residents of the upcoming work. Please note that noise from construction equipment during concrete pours or asphalt paving should be expected. This work, which started last Fall, is part of the Coast Highway ADA Sidewalk Improvement Project that will make the pedestrian routes along Coast Highway within the project limits ADA compliant. Construction will continue in the City of Laguna Beach at various locations between Ledroit St. and Ruby St.
Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year
Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
OC Health Care Agency’s new OC Navigator platform makes finding local resources easy
The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) is proud to announce the launch of the OC Navigator, an online resource navigation tool designed to help community members connect with local mental health, substance use treatment and supportive resources including physical, transportation, education, housing, childcare, and more. Funded by the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Innovation component, the OC Navigator project was activated to facilitate access to diverse local resources targeted to their unique individual needs.
Newport Beach Arts Commission Dedicates Phase VII of the Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park
Newport Beach may not be known as the City of the Arts, but there is certainly an abundance of art in our city. Perhaps the most prominent is the Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park, which boasts a rotating exhibit of 20 artworks of various styles, shapes and sizes. The...
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
Native American Communities Invite Public to Powwow
Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line
A small earthquake struck Wednesday near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.
Dana Wharf Fish Report: 70-Degree Waters Bring Out Bass
Gallagher urges Governor Newsom to veto open air drug market bill
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) sent a letter on behalf of the Assembly Republican Caucus to Governor Newsom urging him to veto Senate Bill 57, which would legalize so-called “safe drug consumption” or “supervised injection” sites as pilot programs in the counties and cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The purpose of these sites is to allow people to use drugs under the watch of medical staff in order to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.
Full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Rd. and Alicia Pkwy August 8 and 10, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will be conducting a full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Road and Alicia Parkway. The first closure will begin Monday night, August 8, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The second closure will begin Wednesday night, August 10, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel showers and thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the...
