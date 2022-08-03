5 separate armed robberies happen within 24 hours across New Orleans: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— On Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department responded to several incidents involving armed robberies across New Orleans. According to the NOPD, in the past 24 hours, five armed robberies happened in the city. One of the incidents happened in Algiers and the others happened near Marigny and the 7th Ward.

Police say that the first armed robbery happened around noon in Marigny. The incident happened on North Villere and Spain Street. According to police, a 57-year-old man was approached by two unknown male subjects armed with firearms. The two male suspects held the victim at gunpoint as a woman suspect patted him down and took his belongings. After taking the victim’s belongings the three suspects fled in what police believe to be a dark-colored Honda accord.

A few hours later around the same area, another armed robbery happened in the South 7th Ward. Police responded to the 1300 block of Annette after receiving reports of a woman who was robbed of money and her property. The suspect fled on foot.

The third armed robbery didn’t happen too far away from the first two incidents. According to police, a 40-year-old man was approached by an unknown male that demanded his vehicle The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Touro/ Burgundy Street. The victim complied and fled the location while the suspect was able to flee in the victim’s blue 2022 Acura TLX with a Louisiana license plate EE22608.

Police continued to investigate multiple armed robberies throughout the night into Wednesday morning. Just after 1 a.m., the NOPD began investigating the fourth armed robbery in Algiers. According to deputies, a male victim was repossessing a vehicle from General Meyer Ave/Saint Nick Dr when a male suspect of an unknown age arrived at the location and pointed a firearm demanding the vehicle. The NOPD said that the victim complied and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The fifth attempted armed robbery happened early Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m. according to the NOPD. Police say that a 23-year-old victim was approached by a suspect who had a firearm in the 7th Ward. Reports show that the incident happened at 2200 Blk N Derbigny Street when the suspect demanded the victim’s belongings. Police say that the victim managed to retrieve the gun and flee. The suspect followed and located the victim and was able to get the firearm back. The victim fled the scene.

According to the NOPD, armed robbery is up by 39 percent compared to 2021. There is no additional information on the incidents at the time.

While the arrests are being made, some residents say it doesn’t make them feel safer in the city.

“We always make the joke that in certain parts of the city, they probably aren’t going to come help you which is probably bad, but it’s the belief that’s around,” resident Dee Gatian told WGNO’s Britney Dixon. “I typically don’t go anywhere by myself, especially as a single female. It’s kind of nerve-racking.”

