Elicker responds to New Haven clergy over ‘education crisis’

By Kathryn Hauser
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater New Haven Clergy Association called on school and city leaders to step in and do something about what they said is a growing “education crisis” at New Haven Public Schools.

At a news conference Wednesday, Dr. Kimber Boise said reading and math scores are lower than ever in the city, and truancy levels are far worse. Kimber said there should be an all-hands-on-deck approach to this education emergency, and believed a plan should be put in place.

“There is no sense of urgency to teach our kids how to read and how to do math,” Boise said. “Everybody at the board of education is on vacation.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker responded to the claims.

“I think it’s important to focus on the kids, and press conferences and lawsuits are not an effective way to address what is a real crisis that we’re seeing around the nation as far as learning loss that was caused by the pandemic,” Elicker said.

New Haven Public Schools also released a statement, saying in part, “addressing student learning loss attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic is an urgent priority for the New Haven Public Schools” and “adding to the urgency is the long-term challenge of equalizing educational opportunity for every student in the district.”

