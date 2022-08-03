ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

Fire damages home in Hawthorne; officials suspect meth lab

By CNS Author
foxla.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

1 killed, 4 hospitalized after Palmdale crash

PALMDALE, Calif. - One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. One person was...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Pomona police investigating deadly shooting

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Pomona Friday night. The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residential neighborhood in the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street. Officers responded to the area around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The unidentified man was evaluated by […]
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Whittier rollover crash believed to be DUI, police say

Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Whittier Saturday morning. The crash took place around 12:45 a.m. on Beverly Boulevard near Norwalk Boulevard, according to the Whittier Police Department. Police say a black sedan lost control, crashed into an power pole and then rolled over several times. Of the four occupants in […]
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
CHINO HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Hawthorne, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hawthorne, CA
Hawthorne, CA
Accidents
NBC Los Angeles

One Dead, Four Injured in Palmdale Crash

One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. One person was pronounced dead at...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

16-year-old arrested for alleged murder in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver in fatal crash that killed six, injured eight

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified Nicole Linton, a registered nurse licensed to practice in California. and Texas, as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash in Windsor Hills. The pregnant woman who died was identified Friday by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Dammion Jamar Adkins Arrested For Garage Attack

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, August 3, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division arrested Dammion Jamar Adkins, 33, from Lancaster for 243(D) PC- Felony battery with Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail. His booking number is #6432300. The LAPD reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#West 136th
foxla.com

Vehicle crashes into Mar Vista home, sparking fire

LOS ANGELES - A home in Mar Vista caught fire after a vehicle crashed into the home. Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue just before 11 a.m. Firefighters knocked out flames and eventually pulled the car out of the home. The Los Angeles Fire Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway

A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

OC woman arrested after attempting to poison husband

IRVINE, Calif. - A Irvine woman was arrested, accused of poisoning her husband. Irvine police say the husband had fallen ill over the course of a month and became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness. In need of evidence, he began filming and eventually turned over the...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Pomona

POMONA – A man was shot to death in Pomona and Saturday detectives are investigating the circumstances around his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department received a shots fired call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday near Park Avenue and Alvarado Street and upon their arrival found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy