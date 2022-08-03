Fire damages home in Hawthorne; officials suspect meth lab

Read on www.foxla.com
1 killed, 4 hospitalized after Palmdale crash
PALMDALE, Calif. - One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. One person was...
Pomona police investigating deadly shooting
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Pomona Friday night. The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residential neighborhood in the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street. Officers responded to the area around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The unidentified man was evaluated by […]
Whittier rollover crash believed to be DUI, police say
Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Whittier Saturday morning. The crash took place around 12:45 a.m. on Beverly Boulevard near Norwalk Boulevard, according to the Whittier Police Department. Police say a black sedan lost control, crashed into an power pole and then rolled over several times. Of the four occupants in […]
Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
NBC Los Angeles
One Dead, Four Injured in Palmdale Crash
One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. One person was pronounced dead at...
16-year-old arrested for alleged murder in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting...
Authorities ID driver in fatal crash that killed six, injured eight
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified Nicole Linton, a registered nurse licensed to practice in California. and Texas, as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash in Windsor Hills. The pregnant woman who died was identified Friday by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of...
Dammion Jamar Adkins Arrested For Garage Attack
HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, August 3, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division arrested Dammion Jamar Adkins, 33, from Lancaster for 243(D) PC- Felony battery with Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail. His booking number is #6432300. The LAPD reported...
Orange County dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband
Police have arrested an Orange County woman for investigation of poisoning her husband.
Vehicle crashes into Mar Vista home, sparking fire
LOS ANGELES - A home in Mar Vista caught fire after a vehicle crashed into the home. Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue just before 11 a.m. Firefighters knocked out flames and eventually pulled the car out of the home. The Los Angeles Fire Department...
Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway
A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
UPDATE: Authorities locate 11-year-old with medical conditions who had been missing
The California Highway Patrol reported at about 3:10 p.m. today that 11-year-old Esther Alicia Arujo was safely located after being reported missing earlier in the day. The post UPDATE: Authorities locate 11-year-old with medical conditions who had been missing appeared first on Long Beach Post.
OC woman arrested after attempting to poison husband
IRVINE, Calif. - A Irvine woman was arrested, accused of poisoning her husband. Irvine police say the husband had fallen ill over the course of a month and became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness. In need of evidence, he began filming and eventually turned over the...
Death of Woman Found in Woodland Hills Home Ruled a Homicide
The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said.
Vendor Killed in Gardena Shooting
A fruit vendor in his 30s was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and Friday detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
Man shot to death in Pomona
POMONA – A man was shot to death in Pomona and Saturday detectives are investigating the circumstances around his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department received a shots fired call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday near Park Avenue and Alvarado Street and upon their arrival found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Gardena casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash.
143 birds euthanized after Jurupa Valley cockfighting ring broken up: Animal Services
Dozens of roosters were euthanized after a large cockfighting ring in Jurupa Valley was broken up Friday night, Riverside County officials said. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Services officers found 143 birds and more than 200 people when they arrived at the 5900 block of Troth Street, Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said in […]
Inmate back in custody after escaping from sheriff's transport in West Hollywood
An inmate is back in custody after he escaped while being loaded into a sheriff's department transport and ran into a West Hollywood neighborhood, authorities say.
