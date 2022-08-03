The Tennessee Titans depth chart at QB is already clear

Read on titansized.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Former Buffalo Bills LB Kiko Alonso Rejoins NFL, Signs With Old Team
Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
ESPN
NFL training camp 2022 live: New York Giants' Saquon Barkley turning heads, Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry breaking helmets
Many NFL training camps resumed Sunday following Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, though some took it easy while others took the day off. Running backs took center stage with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans, where, respectively, Saquon Barkley continues to impress while video showed a vicious Derrick Henry stiff arm.
Transfers Are the Key at Cal’s Critical Outside Linebacker Spot
That big-play position may be the biggest preseason question on the Golden Bears' defense
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now
The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
NFL・
Steelers put Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 on early QB depth chart
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the year on Friday, and overall, there are no notable surprises across the board. As expected, Mitchell Trubisky is listed as the starting quarterback for the Steelers. Mason Rudolph is set as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, and he is followed by rookie […] The post Steelers put Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 on early QB depth chart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints Move S Smoke Monday to Injured Reserve, Officially Sign Kiko Alonso
New Orleans places a promising rookie on injured reserve, but officially adds a familiar face back to the defense.
FanSided
272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0