Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash

William T Spiffle
3d ago
Responsible for killing 2 innocent people by your recklessness and you get only 90 days in jail!!!! What a sham!!!!
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Going To Prison On Federal Gun Charge
A man who unlawfully possessed a firearm in Dubuque has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. 29 year old Lorenzo Lemons of Dubuque was sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty in March to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He must serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison term. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Lemons admitted that on September 13th he fled from Dubuque police while in possession of a 9mm handgun. Lemons previously was convicted in Illinois of residential burglary in 2013 and retail theft in 2015.
Pen City Current
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
ourquadcities.com
Domestic battery suspect in QC fled, crashed, and was captured
On Friday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:28 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported Domestic Battery complaint in progress at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff. The suspect was observed leaving the area in a vehicle and a deputy attempted to initiate...
ourquadcities.com
Two transported after late-Friday crash in Bettendorf
Emergency responders were on the scene about 9:30 p.m. Friday after two vans crashed on the 1800 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Two people were transported from the scene – at least one in handcuffs. Our Local 4 News crew saw neighbors gather to watch as officers talked with witnesses.
KWQC
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
Man arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer
A Sterling man is in jail today after a domestic disturbance call to police resulted in several charges, including battery to a peace officer. Sterling Police were called to a residence on West Ninth and Avenue E on August 6th at about 12:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call. Moses D. Spears, age 37 of […]
ourquadcities.com
‘Person of interest’ in Trudy Appleby case has died
A 61-year-old man who in August 2020 was named a “person of interest” in the Trudy Appleby missing-person case has died. David Whipple, of Colona, died Monday at his home, according to a funeral home obituary. In 2020: Police name two ‘persons of interest‘. Moline Police named...
KWQC
Jury finds woman found guilty in fatal Rock Falls stabbing
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County jury Friday convicted a Rock Falls woman in the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Court records show the jury deliberated about two hours before finding Nichole R. Elsesser, 47, guilty of first-degree murder on the fifth day of her trial.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Jeremy Zvonik, 39 is wanted in Rock Island County for escape – failure to report to a penal institution for sentence on the charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery. Crime Stoppers of the Quad...
KWQC
1 killed in US Route 6 head-on crash in Colona
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6. Illinois State Police troopers responded around 6:34 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 at East 200th Street. Preliminary information indicates that one of the vehicles was westbound, crossed the center...
qctoday.com
Name of deceased man in Friday fatal vehicle crash near Colona announced
The name of the man killed Friday morning in a vehicle collision near Colona was announced Saturday by the Illinois State Police. Mason T. Shea, 35, of Rock Island was killed in the head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. According to results of the preliminary investigation, a...
Man, boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after rollover crash on Highway 61
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A man and a boy are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday afternoon. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 5, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker on Highway 61, in between Davenport and Eldridge.
KIMT
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
KWQC
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash Thursday in Eldridge, according to Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say they received a 911 call about a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker southbound Highway 61 at 2:03 p.m....
aledotimesrecord.com
Man wanted for Tennessee murder of his girlfriend captured in Galesburg
Officers were called to the Rescue Mission, 435 E. Third St., by an employee regarding a man who had been staying there for two weeks who was asked to leave due to suspected drug use. He was known to be from Tennessee due to giving the Rescue Mission a Tennessee identification card and driving a vehicle with Tennessee license plates.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Awarded Over $400,000 For Injuries In Crash
A Dubuque resident has been awarded more than $400,000 in a civil jury trial stemming from a 2016 crash in Dubuque County. Mark Simmons was awarded $415,000 from a jury during a civil trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The trial was related to a lawsuit originally filed by Simmons in 2018 against Dubuque County residents Nancy McKillip and Dale Leibfried. Simmons filed the suit in relation to a June 21, 2016, Dubuque County crash. A report says McKillip failed to yield at a stop sign at Humke and Sundown roads and collided with a vehicle, in which Leibfried was driving and Simmons was a passenger. In the report, Simmons stated he suffered “personal injuries which required medical care and treatment.” The lawsuit claimed that both McKillip and Leibfried were negligent while driving, causing Simmons’ injuries. The trial began on July 26th, and the jury reached its verdict on July 28th. The jury assigned 75% of the fault to Leibfried and 25% of the fault to McKillip.
KWQC
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash Wednesday night at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, according to Davenport police. Officials said Davenport fire, Medic EMS, and police responded at 11:23 p.m. to the southwest parking lot of the fairgrounds for...
Autopsies reveal Maquoketa Caves State Park homicide victims’ causes of death
IOWA – The causes of death for three members of a Cedar Falls family who were murdered at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in July have been released, along with the cause of death for the man believed to have killed them. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed information from the autopsies of […]
