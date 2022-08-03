ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage

By Kathryn Hauser, Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEvmt_0h3jE49m00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work.

On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.”

It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to bring students and faculty to schools to accelerate nursing education and training and provide critically needed financial aid to students.

The program will work across the state’s both private and public non-profit public colleges and universities.

Alexander Bohen went through the accelerated nursing program at SCSU and says it transformed his life.

“Before I had even finished my final exams I had a job offer waiting for me, at the cardiothoracic ICU at Yale New Haven Hospital,” said Bohen.

And while the jobs are out there is a bottleneck happening at schools when it comes to nursing.

“We have about 12,000 students a year that apply to nursing programs, but we only have slots for about 3,000.

This program will expand capacity to bring in 1,200 more students and much-needed faculty by next fall.

“We have to hire great faculty to come in and teach those folks for whatever the credential might be – and that’s how we’re going to get the great workforce, development, filling the healthcare needs,” said Terrence Cheng, President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 11

Irish33
3d ago

Wow Shocker. Once again. Government causes the problem, Government throws $$$$ at said problem. Never fails.

Reply
9
AP_001421.bbd2165d25c245cda3f420430abd5ed5.1513
3d ago

Thank You. But you have a lot of LPN’s in the state that are willing to continue their education but don’t have a proper design program for them to jump on. Other states have it. Is there anyway that CT can train all of the LPN’s within two semesters to become RN’s. Most of the LPNs are moving out of state because of the continue education in other states.

Reply(1)
5
Jojo Smith
2d ago

how much are we accelerating these programs. with nurses being the 24/7 eyes and ears for the doctors we need well educated nurses and competent nurses. one way to help the situation is to have the RNs have the authority to write up slacker aides...aides who sit around on their phones and aren't being a productive member of the team. Any time a nurse sees that something they asked for to be done write up...supervisor delivers the news without disclosing the nurses name...deliver it as "You are being written up for disobeying a direct order." Please don't endanger the nurse by disclosing which direct order they disobeyed...let them know 1 more write up and you are going to be fired for willful misconduct...no unemployment check for you...and see how with the proper assistance how much more nurses can get done. I know many nurses who just do the aides tasks themselves to not have to deal with the back talk.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000

Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Connecticut debuts program to address statewide nursing shortage

A new three-year higher education program designed to address Connecticut’s shortage in nursing and behavioral health providers has been launched. The $35 million CT Health Horizons is a collaborative partnership between Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, the Office of Workforce Strategy, multiple state agencies, the University of Connecticut, the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges and the Connecticut Hospital Association.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
New Haven, CT
Sports
WTNH

New law strengthens childhood lead poisoning standards in Conn.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The governor is celebrating a new law that will strengthen childhood lead poisoning standards in Connecticut, aligning the state’s standards with federal standards and helping alleviate the risks associated with lead poisoning. The new law requires parents to be notified of lead in blood at lower levels. It also empowers the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Shortage#Yale New Haven Hospital#Scsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTNH

Democratic primary candidates compete for State Treasurer position

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is profiling all the big races heading into Tuesday. One that has the attention of democratic voters is the race for State Treasurer. Erick Russell, a Democratic endorsed candidate wants to be the next State Treasurer. “I grew up here in New Haven where my husband and I […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Coast Guard Academy celebrates 232nd birthday

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Coast Guard Academy celebrated its 232nd birthday on Thursday, recognizing members across the state. The birthday celebration took place at the Hamilton Hall. New London Mayor Michael Passero, State Representative Anthony Nolan, Governor Ned Lamont, and Rear Admiral Bill Kelly cane together to recognize the 2,500 active-duty, reserve, civilian […]
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Public Schools Prepare for Start of School Year

It won't be long until students start setting their alarm clocks and boarding the bus to school. For Waterbury Public Schools, class resumes Tuesday, Aug. 30. "We're in much better shape this year than we were even at the end of last year," said Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin. A challenge...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

$5.1M given to Veteran’s Home & Hospital in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – A major funding milestone for the Connecticut State Veteran’s Home and Hospital was announced on Thursday. The Lamont administration is releasing $5.1 million for renovations and improvements on the campus in Rocky Hill. Many of the leaders who spoke at the event talked about Master Sergeant Michael Clark, the Bolton […]
milfordmirror.com

Connecticut has lowest rental vacancy rate of any state, census data shows

Connecticut had the lowest vacancy rate for rental housing of any U.S. state during the second quarter of this year, data from the Census Bureau shows. According to the Census Bureau figures, only 2.1 percent of Connecticut’s rental housing was vacant during that time period, down from 4.7 percent during the first quarter. Vermont had the second lowest vacancy rate, 2.4 percent, followed by Delaware and Massachusetts.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week

Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a summer specialty — farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy