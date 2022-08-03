ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Alexandria, LA
Louisiana Government
Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US

There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
Louisiana Workforce Commission launches free online training courses

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is launching a program to provide free online training courses for people across the state. "The goal here is to take Louisianians from courses to careers," Chris Fiore, LWC's Public Information Director, told KNOE. LWC launched the "Tech Ready...
New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn't get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana

Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.  The University of Louisiana system, Southern University system and LSU Shreveport will require the vaccine. LSU's two health sciences centers, its main […] The post COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the […]
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, "We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings."
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
