Gen Con descends on downtown Indy; leaders speak out against abortion bill

Read on fox59.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
IN Focus: Reaction to passage of Indiana abortion ban
IN Focus: Reaction to passage of Indiana abortion …. IN Focus: Young, McDermott discuss abortion debate. IN Focus: Remembering Rep. Jackie Walorski’s life …. Officer Noah Shahnavaz remembered by family friends …. Person in critical condition after motorcycle crash …. National 811 Safe Digging Day. So, how do magicians...
Fox 59
Eli Lilly to seek employment growth outside of Indiana after abortion ban
One of the largest employers and oldest companies in Indiana will begin looking for expansion opportunities outside of the Hoosier State in the wake of a recently passed abortion ban bill. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/eli-lilly-to-seek-employment-growth-outside-of-indiana-after-abortion-ban/
Fox 59
National 811 Safe Digging day
INDIANAPOLIS — Call before you dig!. National 811 Safe Digging day brings awareness to those looking to do some work outside their home and how to remain alert for active wires and other potential dangers in the ground.
Fox 59
Funeral home license suspended
A southern Indiana funeral home has had its license suspended after multiple bodies were found in advance stages of decomposition within. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vFwB3T.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz answers final call
On Saturday, fallen Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest. End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz …. IN Focus: Young, McDermott discuss abortion debate. IN Focus: Remembering Rep. Jackie Walorski’s life …. IN Focus: Reaction to passage of Indiana abortion …. Officer Noah Shahnavaz...
Fox 59
What’s new at the Indiana State Fair Dairy bar this year?
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dairy Bar has existed in some capacity at the Indiana State Fair since 1941, but each year brings new signature menu items. Brooke Williams, director of communications for the American Dairy Association Indiana, joined us Thursday to talk about what you’ll find at the Dairy Bar this year, including a new milkshake flavor and some unexpected grilled cheese combinations.
Fox 59
GenCon in full swing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Heading to GenCon this weekend? We have a preview of some of the vendors you’ll want to check out!
Fox 59
Indy's Best: #2 Classic Fair Food
The elephant ear has been named the #2 Classic Fair Food. Yum!. Man dies after shooting, suspects apprehended after …. Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: August 5, 2022. Court docs: Police arrest Plainfield coach accused …. FOX59 Fast Fact...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Funeral, procession held for fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz
INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis community and beyond celebrated and honored the life of fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Saturday while participating in his funeral services. Shahnavaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on July 31. The funeral. A funeral service was held for...
Fox 59
Bartholomew County charged
Bartholomew County’s prosecutor is facing charges after the Indiana State Police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother’s Day. Read more: https://bit.ly/3bvgyPj.
Fox 59
At least 5 injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis
At least five people were injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/at-least-5-injured-in-several-overnight-shootings-across-indianapolis/
Fox 59
Indiana Batmobile maker’s garage raided by California deputies
Last month an Indiana business owner had his auto garage raided by officials with a northern California sheriff’s office, and WLFI reports he now faces criminal charges in San Mateo, California. Read more: https://bit.ly/3oTiuUK.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
Indiana Task Force 1 remains in Kentucky, more rain expected
EASTERN KENTUCKY – Indiana Task Force 1 has been in Kentucky since July 28 to support search and rescue efforts following record flooding. As of August 5, the team is on standby for more rainfall expected over the weekend. The team has been fighting heavy rainfall since being there,...
Fox 59
36th Annual Kid & Co. Fishing Tournament happening in Bloomington
Shawn Rexroth, president of the Indiana Bass’n Gals joined us to discuss the 36th annual Kid & Co. Tournament happening August 6 at Lake Monroe in Bloomington. It’s a fishing tournament for kids from ages 6-17 with a variety of other fun activities and presentations planned.
Fox 59
IMPD unveils purchase of new mobile public safety cameras as part of larger technology upgrades
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis city leaders unveiled additional technology Thursday aimed at fighting crime across the city. The city used to have one mobile camera units, but has now bought six more. The trailers can be quickly deployed to hot spots and large gatherings to deter crime and hold offenders accountable if violence does happen.
Fox 59
Indy Now chats with the Goo Goo Dolls
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt got to chat with Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls ahead of the band’s Indy performance. Goo Goo Dolls plays the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park tonight. Takac, vocalist, bassist and songwriter, described heading into...
Fox 59
1 man dead after shooting on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male inside of a vehicle who...
Fox 59
Say It Ain’t Social: fair food edition
INDIANAPOLIS — This week for Say It Ain’t Social we asked followers: what is your favorite and least favorite fair food? Jillian and Ryan read some of our followers responses!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and...
Fox 59
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle Sunday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the area of 86th Street and Zionsville road on report of a crash. Per IMPD, the motorcyclist, not wearing a helmet, rear-ended a vehicle on West...
Fox 59
So, how do magicians learn and create new tricks?
INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever wondered how magicians learn and create new magic tricks?. Well, there’s a session where Indy’s best magicians sit down together to teach, learn, and experiment.
Comments / 0