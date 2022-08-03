ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral man caught by police after fleeing from hit & run crash

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man has been arrested after fleeing from the scene of a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the man identified as 26-year-old Eliud Abreu was thrown from his motorcycle during a traffic crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Kismet Pkwy and Del Prado Blvd.

Abreu ran from the scene on foot and was located by police in the bushes of the 1400 block of SE 23rd St, CCPD said.

Abreu faces charges for leaving the scene of a traffic crash and no motorcycle endorsement.

Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
