Plane makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport

Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WESH
Daytona Beach airport security adds new, advanced screening technology
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The space age has come to Daytona Beach International Airport. Transportation Security Administration is now using the most advanced technology available at its security checkpoints there. "These are CTs or Computed Tomography machines," Sari Koshetz, a TSA spokeman said. They do look like something NASA...
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
allears.net
Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park
Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
WESH
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
WESH
Volusia County drivers increasingly getting stuck in soft sand on beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you know, driving on the beach in Volusia County has been a decades-long tradition dating back to NASCAR as they raced on the hard-packed sand. But the texture of the sand is changing. It's getting softer and more drivers are getting stuck. "I'll...
click orlando
Motorcyclist in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a crash with another vehicle in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 1:13 p.m. and occurred on South John Young Parkway at State Road 408, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Tracking the tropics: Tropical wave to move across Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been more than a month since the last tropical storm, Colin. Now we’re starting to see the potential for the next organized system after a quiet stretch of weather moved across the tropical Atlantic. The system will begin as a tropical wave moving...
fox35orlando.com
'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
allears.net
Popular Universal Orlando Coaster Temporarily Closing This Month
Heading to Universal Orlando Resort this month? We’ve got an important update for you!. There’s a lot to look forward to at Universal Orlando in the near future! The first day of Halloween Horror Nights is less than a month away, tons of brand new merchandise is popping up, and we’re anxiously awaiting the reopening of Revenge of the Mummy. But if you’re planning a trip to Universal in the near, there’s also an upcoming temporary closure you’ll want to know about!
Videos Show Severe Thunderstorms At Disney World Made Guests' Vacation Everything But Magical
Severe thunderstorms in Florida caused major flooding at Disney World Parks in Orlando this week, forcing guests at the "happiest place on Earth" to evacuate. In the last couple of days, Central Florida has been hit with intense weather that resulted in a disruption of the venue's operations. Videos from...
Bay News 9
Orlando nonprofit trains service dogs for families, free of charge
ORLANDO, Fl. — Turning a light off, grabbing a drink from the fridge, opening the door — these are all things many people take for granted, but one local nonprofit is working to ensure these necessary tasks don't put a burden on those who need a little assistance.
Florida braces for crowds for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch
Tourism officials in Florida's Space Coast are expecting a massive influx of tourists for the upcoming Artemis 1 moon mission, the first launch for NASA's Space Launch System rocket.
click orlando
‘We are used to this:’ Worker describes Orlando shooting ahead of security changes
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who was working Sunday morning near where the downtown Orlando shooting took place spoke with News 6 about his experience and thoughts regarding the city’s response. Avery Batistine, a worker at Pipe & Pouch Smoke Shop, said he was working when gunfire erupted...
WESH
Downtown Orlando to be surrounded by security checkpoints after shooting injures 7
ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown bar and nightclub goers will encounter some big changes this weekend. Controlled entry points are being set up around the downtown core with the hope of cracking down on gun violence. Downtown Orlando will be surrounded by security checkpoints starting Friday night. The search of...
fox35orlando.com
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned
SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
spacecoastdaily.com
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch at.Cape Canaveral Scheduled for Tuesday, August 9
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Tuesday, August 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is targeted for 7 p.m. ET. The mission will carry another batch of Starlink satellites. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on a...
globalmunchkins.com
Your Home Away From Home: 10 of the Best AirBNBs in Daytona Beach
AirBNBing a Daytona Beach property is often the way to go. With beautiful locations and affordable prices it often beats out most hotels. Let’s check out the best airbnbs in Daytona Beach. In Daytona Beach, a majority of places listed on AirBNB are actually condos. Most of them are...
Crash slows traffic along I-95 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along Interstate 95 near SR-520 in Brevard County caused major traffic delays Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol received a report of a crash on I-95 southbound near SR-520 just after 6 a.m. Read: FDOT suspends Northern Turnpike Extension project citing ‘significant concerns’
Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys
MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after car splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed after a serious crash where a car split in half near downtown Orlando on Thursday morning. According to Orlando police, officers responded to East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue just after 3 a.m. Two people were in the vehicle when it crashed. Police...
