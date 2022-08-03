Jailed Smith Co. constable has outstanding fine from Texas Ethics Commission

Read on www.kltv.com
Related
Indicted APD officer Justin Berry appointed to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Justin Berry to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) for a term set to expire August 30, 2027. Abbott also appointed Martina Lemond Dixon to a term set to expire in 2023.
Houston Chronicle
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
KLTV
Smith County Jail removed from state non-compliant list
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After having been on the list for a number of months, the state has removed the Smith County Jail is no longer considered non-compliant. The jail was first cited for overcrowding. After later inspections, the jail was cited for issues including hygiene, licensing and restraint chair timing.
Former Texas mayor, developer sentenced to prison for corruption
A former Texas mayor and a developer were sentenced to six years each for bribery and tax fraud in a public corruption case that could have formed the plot of a movie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Texas Mayor And Her Husband Sentenced for Public Corruption Convictions
There's an old saying that goes "politics make strange bed fellows" which means that a shared political interest can bring together people who would normally have nothing in common. But SEX also can bring people together and you know what happens when you mix politics and sex, you get what happened in the case of a former North Texas Mayor and her husband who are going to prison.
KLTV
Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has been delayed again due to a COVID-19 infection. A representative for the Anderson County District Court indicated Kimberlyn Ann Snider’s trial date would be postponed given that one of the necessary parties has COVID-19. Snider is...
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
2 resigned Coffee City councilmen say they’ll attend Monday meeting
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well. Mayor Tammy Huff said it’s due to their need for another well. The city has five wells but have only been operating with two the last couple of years because the other three have major damages, leaving these two to work constantly.
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was Unconstitutional
After the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas gun law is coming under attack and Governor Greg Abbott is standing his ground. Under Texas law, a person must be 18 years old to buy a gun from a licensed dealer.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Coffee City Secretary Follow Up
Rusk County Sheriff gets approval for body camera bids. East Texas game wardens are reporting extremely low levels, some more than 2-feet lower than normal, on area lakes. These low levels can expose sandbars and underwater obstacles, which can strand or damage boats. There have already been boaters that had to be rescued from similar situations.
KLTV
Former Richardson mayor and developer husband sentenced to 6 years in prison each for bribery and tax fraud
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A string of favors, bribery, love affairs, and fraud all laid out in a public trial at the federal courthouse in Sherman. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant gave former Richardson Mayor Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, and her husband Mark Jordan 6 years in federal prison each.
KLTV
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
KLTV
Feds reject Texas’ application to extend postpartum Medicaid to six months
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas’ application to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from two months to six months has been denied by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the agency offered no immediate reason for the rejection. Legislators who pushed for the extension say...
KLTV
Missing Smith County teenager found dead after drowning
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County teen reported missing was found dead after drowning in a swimming pool. Keagan Wright, 16, left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of northern Smith County at about 7:15 a.m. August 6 according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. that day deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival they were informed that Wright had drowned in a swimming pool at this location near his home.
KLTV
Smith County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating a missing teenager
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage boy. Kaegan Wright, 16, left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of norther Smith County at about 7:15 a.m. Aug. 6 according to authorities. He is a black male, 5′8″, 180 lbs, wearing a gray shirt with “Easy E” on the front and black shorts.
KLTV
Short-term rental hosts sue Clark County over ordinance
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. A storm in Longview damaged an apartment...
KLTV
Rusk County Sheriff gets approval for body camera bids
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez received approval to seek bids for software and body cameras at Thursday’s commissioners court meeting. He says the systems they currently have in place were not maintained well and unable to be updated. The sheriff’s office currently has five body cameras sitting on a shelf because they’re not usable, preventing the deputies from doing their jobs.
Comments / 3