Dallas, TX

Lake Highlands community garden: where neighbors are cultivating food, friendships

Photography by Natalie Murphy. “I wanted a place to grow tomatoes,” neighbor A.L Nickerson says. That’s partially the reason he, Robert Curry and Jerry Allen, council members at the time, started the Lake Highlands Community Garden in 2008. The main purpose was to create a space where families could come together and share their love for gardening.
SOC band, Jayson Lyric to perform at For Oak Cliff’s 4,000 backpack giveaway

For Oak Cliff plans to give away more than 4,000 customized backpacks filled with school supplies at the nonprofit’s signature community event next week. The back-to-school festival, now in its 8th year, attracted surprise guest J. Cole in 2018. This year’s event, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13...
