advocatemag.com
Lake Highlands community garden: where neighbors are cultivating food, friendships
Photography by Natalie Murphy. “I wanted a place to grow tomatoes,” neighbor A.L Nickerson says. That’s partially the reason he, Robert Curry and Jerry Allen, council members at the time, started the Lake Highlands Community Garden in 2008. The main purpose was to create a space where families could come together and share their love for gardening.
advocatemag.com
SOC band, Jayson Lyric to perform at For Oak Cliff’s 4,000 backpack giveaway
For Oak Cliff plans to give away more than 4,000 customized backpacks filled with school supplies at the nonprofit’s signature community event next week. The back-to-school festival, now in its 8th year, attracted surprise guest J. Cole in 2018. This year’s event, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13...
advocatemag.com
Off the eaten path: Bếp Nhà Viet Kitchen, D’Vegan and other restaurants you need to know about
Lake Highlands has become a bona fide destination for eaters, with chef-driven bistros, a brand new Waffle House and everything in between. And while we appreciate our nostalgic staples, cutting-edge cafés and craft cocktail bars, there are a number of oft-overlooked food finds for those willing to travel a less-beaten path.
advocatemag.com
Le Marche Lifestyle: The Pagliardini family’s food-and-wine centered travel business is based in Lake Highlands
Piero and Katie Pagliardini met in 2006 when Katie was teaching English abroad in Le Marche, a region in eastern Italy. Katie, a Dallas native, was supposed to only stay for a semester, but after falling in love with Piero and the Italian culture, ended up staying four years. After...
advocatemag.com
A new children’s book ‘From the Pocket of an Overcoat’ has neighborhood origin story
A children’s book writer and illustrator in Los Angeles published “From the Pocket of an Overcoat” just in time for back-to-school reading, the press release tells us. The story by Robert Vincent “takes young readers on an animated and meaningful journey that affirms individuality and acceptance through great storytelling.”
advocatemag.com
Artist recovering after being shot, injured while jogging on Santa Fe Trail
Antonio “Tony” Lechuga continues to recover after being shot while jogging on the Santa Fe Trail. Lechuga, an artist who lives in East Dallas, was running on the trail near his home on July 15 around 6:30 p.m. when he was shot twice. He was taken to a hospital, critically injured.
advocatemag.com
2 arrested in shooting death near Elmwood Parkway, man found in parked car
A shooting near Elmwood Parkway Park left one man dead, an 18-year-old charged with murder, and a 19-year-old accused of hiding the gun. Joe Torres is accused of shooting a man multiple times in the 2400 block of Rugged at about 7:30 p.m. The victim has not been identified. Police...
