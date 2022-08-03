ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

I’m a bit lost for words – Gina Kennedy makes history in Birmingham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fu6eu_0h3jDEra00
Sport

Gina Kennedy admitted she was lost for words after making history to become the first Englishwoman to win gold in the women’s squash singles at the Commonwealth Games.

In her debut Commonwealths, the 25-year-old beat Canada’s Hollie Naughton 3-1 in an entertaining session at the finals on Wednesday.

Kennedy won the first two games before Naughton pulled one back in a tough third match littered with long rallies.

The Canadian put up a good fight in the fourth game, but Kennedy emerged the victor and she was stunned by her win, revealing that she had struggled to sleep the night before.

She said: “I’m a bit lost for words really, yesterday when I won the semi-final I was filled with emotion and at the minute I think I’m just in shock a little bit!

“I wish I could put into words what this means to me but I honestly can’t, it’s a dream and this dream has become reality.

“I’ve been thinking about how it would feel for so long and I’ve been building up for this for two years now and now it’s happened I’m a bit speechless!

“My phone was going off the hook I just couldn’t fall asleep, I woke up so early, just excited, nervous and everything you could imagine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYgBt_0h3jDEra00
Gina Kennedy beat Hollie Naughton in the women’s squash singles final 3-1 (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

“You know when you watch TV and you see the Olympians and they’re about to start their race – imagine the feeling, that’s how I was last night.”

Kennedy still has a lot of work ahead of her as she resumes her doubles events on Thursday, but also revealed post-match that her dissertation deadline in health psychology is creeping up.

“Yeah I’ve got my dissertation due soon, I did it part-time over two years so I’ve got just my dissertation to do this year in about a couple of weeks,” she added.

“I graduated from Harvard then Covid hit, so I thought I wanted something other than squash to keep me occupied, so that was fine for a year then I was like ‘hang on!’ I’ll be very happy to get that done with!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oV4NE_0h3jDEra00
Sarah-Jane Perry secured bronze in the women’s singles (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Kennedy defeated fellow Englishwoman Sarah-Jane Perry in Tuesday’s semi-final and the latter pulled off an incredible comeback to win 3-2 and seal bronze in the women’s singles.

The Warwickshire-born player was initially two games down to New Zealand’s Joelle King, but managed to win the next two and set up a decider in the final match.

In a thrilling finale both players went toe-to-toe, but Perry edged to victory, winning 14-12, and she believes that performance was one of her best comebacks.

She said: “I just thought keep going, keep focusing on the point in front of you and just keep fighting, I kept telling myself to keep fighting.

“I’ve come back from deficits before and that’s right up there with one of my best comebacks, I’m extremely proud of myself for leaving it all out there today.”

Joel Makin added a silver for Wales in a close encounter with New Zealand’s Paul Coll, who secured gold in the men’s singles.

The score constantly ping-ponged back and forth throughout in a close encounter but Makin admitted the result was “still gutting”.

He said: “There’s tons of positives from this week, that’s massive I can’t not appreciate that, but that’s still gutting.

“I couldn’t have done any more today and that’s something I can take from that, when I play these matches I leave absolutely everything out there, I couldn’t have done anymore out there today.”

Elsewhere England’s James Willstrop missed out on bronze in the men’s singles, losing 3-0 to India’s Saurav Ghosal.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Emotional England farewell for Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman

England bade an emotional farewell to Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman after the experienced pair bowed out of international netball with a disappointing 55-48 defeat to New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off at the Commonwealth Games. Usoro-Brown, 34, received a rousing reception when she took to the court in...
SPORTS
newschain

Bello twins set sights on Olympic bid after historic beach volleyball bronze

Javier and Joaquin Bello immediately trained their sights on Paris 2024 after sealing England’s first beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games. The Madrid-born twin brothers, who moved to the UK with their family 11 years ago, rebounded from their semi-final defeat to Canada to claim bronze in the men’s event after a 21-11 21-12 win over Rwandan pair Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinze.
SPORTS
newschain

Liam Pitchford: Birmingham gold medal feels better than Gold Coast

Liam Pitchford believes his table tennis doubles win with Paul Drinkhall is “better than the Gold Coast” after the pair won gold on Sunday. The English duo successfully defended their doubles title won in Australia after beating India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal Achanta in a repeat of their gold-medal clash in 2018.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saurav Ghosal
Person
Hollie Naughton
Person
Joelle King
Person
Joel Makin
Person
Paul Coll
newschain

Timeline in the case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee

Here is a timeline of the tragic case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee:. Archie is found unconscious by his mother, Hollie Dance, at her home in Southend, Essex. He has a ligature around his neck, prompting her to believe he was taking part in an online challenge gone wrong. The boy is taken to hospital with traumatic head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#I Won#Squash#Canada#Englishwoman#Canadian
newschain

England’s cricketers miss out on bronze after thumping defeat to New Zealand

England endured a dismal end to their Commonwealth Games campaign, unable to win a consolatory bronze after an abject eight-wicket thrashing by New Zealand. With a narrow semi-final defeat to India the day before still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves for what was a third-place play-off and limped to 110 for nine at Edgbaston.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Scotland’s Neah Evans takes silver in women’s road race

Neah Evans claimed a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games women’s road race as the Scot was once more edged out by Australia’s Georgia Baker after a sprint finish. Evans also had to settle for silver in the track cycling points race last Sunday behind Baker, who now has three golds at Birmingham 2022 having helped her country top the podium in the team pursuit.
SPORTS
newschain

Revenge for Australia as England outclassed in semi-final

England netball captain Natalie Metcalf promised her team will come back fighting in Sunday’s bronze medal clash with New Zealand after seeing their hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title dashed at the NEC in Birmingham. England were outclassed 60-51 by Australia, who fought back from the shock...
SPORTS
newschain

Zharnel Hughes misses out in his quest to get gold in Birmingham

Zharnel Hughes again missed out on Commonwealth Games gold – as Keely Hodgkinson and Jake Wightman suffered disappointment in Birmingham. European champion Hughes clocked 20.12 seconds in the 200 metres final at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday night but finished behind reigning champion Jereem Richards. The Trinidad and Tobago...
WORLD
newschain

China sanctions US house speaker Nancy Pelosi over Taiwan visit

Chinese officials have announced unspecified sanctions on US house speaker Nancy Pelosi over her visit to Taiwan earlier this week. A Chinese foreign ministry statement said that Ms Pelosi had disregarded China’s concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island. Ms Pelosi was the highest-ranking US...
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Birmingham 2022 CEO says Games volunteers have been ‘the stars of the show’

The volunteers at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have been the stars of the show, according to the organising committee’s chief executive. More than 13,000 people have signed up to assist at the Games, and have supported in a huge variety of ways from offering directions and advice to high-fiving children with giant foam hands and dancing while raking the sand at the beach volleyball.
SOCIETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy