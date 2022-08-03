Families Invited to Free Empowerment Summit For Presentations, Performances And Prizes

Read on alachuatoday.com
mainstreetdailynews.com
Cotton Club Museum chair honored
Vivian Washington Filer says that while a spotlight often shines on her, it is the people around her who deserve recognition for the work they do to help preserve history. Filer is the chair and founder of the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center board, a role she takes on with pride along with her efforts in storytelling African American history.
alachuatoday.com
Back-to-School Safety - Alachua County Public Schools Resume Wednesday, Aug. 10
ALACHUA COUNTY - With schools starting next week, Alachua County Fire Rescue would like to share important tips about back-to-school safety. We must all do our part to keep our children safe. While driving, pay attention to school zones and be sure to follow the speed limit. Be aware of...
WCJB
Ocala City Council will host a special meeting to decide how to proceed with the Rojas Vs Ocala court case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will hold a special meeting to decide how to move forward with the court case, Rojas Vs Ocala on Friday. The meeting will start at 12 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall.
WCJB
Gainesville residents are outraged after finding anti-semitic flyers in multiple neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Rosemont, Sutters Landing, and Mile Run neighborhoods in Alachua County, anti-semitic letters were found in ziplock bags filled with corn and thrown in the yards of many residents. “I have no idea why this neighborhood was targeted Rosemont, Sutters Landing why the speech inside...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best College Town
College towns make for awesome places to live, whether you're attending college or not. These bustling centers have plenty of youthful energy and plenty of things to do. From restaurants and bars to live music, theaters, and sporting events, there's usually no shortage of activities in these cities. According to...
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options
More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis makes several appointments made to school trustee board
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is also announcing new appointments, for the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind Board of Trustees, and some have ties to North Central Florida. The governor named Christine Chapman, Ralph Hadley, Owen McCaul, and Thomas Zavelson to the board. Zavelson is a...
Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home
UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
WCJB
Headquarters of Alachua County Democratic Party vandalized
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic Party office was vandalized late Saturday night. Alachua County Democratic Party leaders are considering security measures after their headquarters in Gainesville were vandalized Saturday night. A Gainesville police official confirms the vandalism was reported around 10 p.m. last night. Two windows are...
mycbs4.com
Homeowners react to single-family zoning changes
"I was you know very disappointed. I was hopeful right up until the last minute,” Johnsen said. Kurt Johnsen said he had hoped commissioners would change their minds. "That they would at least postpone or one of them would decide to align themselves with the overwhelming majority against this plan."
WCJB
New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
mycbs4.com
UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned
Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
alachuatoday.com
Newberry Temporarily Stops Utility Disconnections
NEWBERRY ‒ The City of Newberry has temporarily suspended disconnections for electric and water utility usage for customers with balances less than $500. These relief measures are part of a broader plan to help address high utility bills due to increased fuel costs and higher consumption to combat extreme summer heat. This extended grace period will continue through Sept. 30, 2022. Costs are rising in many areas – rent, gas, groceries – for consumers throughout the United States. And utility bills typically peak in the months of July and August in North Central Florida.
wuft.org
Gainesville poised to become first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite community outcry
Gainesville is set to become the first city in Florida to end exclusionary zoning in all residential neighborhoods after a contentious first vote by the city commission. A second vote, typically a formality, is to be scheduled. The change replaces the current single-family zoning with a new “neighborhood residential” category...
nerej.com
Cleeman Realty Group arranges off-market sale of Marion Oaks, grocery anchored shopping center in Ocala, Fla.
Ocala, FL Cleeman Realty Group arranged the $4.575 million off-market sale of Marion Oaks, a grocery anchored retail center. The 56,877 s/f center is 83% occupied and anchored by a Winn Dixie supermarket. This is the first time that the property has sold since it was originally developed in 1992. Winn Dixie completed a full store remodel in 2021 that helped to increase sales at this location.
Citrus County Chronicle
County to address paving company concerns
County commissioners Tuesday will address performance issues with one of its road repaving contractors and consider barring the company from bidding on additional work until work is substantially complete. The county in January contracted with Lecanto-based Pave-Rite to undertake some of its residential road resurfacing work. The start date was...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police offer safety tips for local shoppers
The occurrence of distraction-type thefts has increased in local stores, and the Ocala Police Department is offering safety tips for the city’s shoppers. While shopping in a store, theft suspects attempt to distract victims long enough to steal their purse or wallet. According to OPD, these thefts typically increase in the summer and winter months, and it can be difficult to investigate since the suspects are usually long gone by the time that the victim realizes that a theft occurred.
alachuachronicle.com
Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs
ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
