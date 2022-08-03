ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Families Invited to Free Empowerment Summit For Presentations, Performances And Prizes

 4 days ago
Cotton Club Museum chair honored

Cotton Club Museum chair honored

Vivian Washington Filer says that while a spotlight often shines on her, it is the people around her who deserve recognition for the work they do to help preserve history. Filer is the chair and founder of the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center board, a role she takes on with pride along with her efforts in storytelling African American history.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alachua, FL
Alachua County, FL
Alachua County, FL
Florida Society
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best College Town

College towns make for awesome places to live, whether you're attending college or not. These bustling centers have plenty of youthful energy and plenty of things to do. From restaurants and bars to live music, theaters, and sporting events, there's usually no shortage of activities in these cities. According to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options

More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. "Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you're lucky and hit all green lights. We don't have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam's Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?" says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real

Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis makes several appointments made to school trustee board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is also announcing new appointments, for the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind Board of Trustees, and some have ties to North Central Florida. The governor named Christine Chapman, Ralph Hadley, Owen McCaul, and Thomas Zavelson to the board. Zavelson is a...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home

UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
UNION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Headquarters of Alachua County Democratic Party vandalized

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic Party office was vandalized late Saturday night. Alachua County Democratic Party leaders are considering security measures after their headquarters in Gainesville were vandalized Saturday night. A Gainesville police official confirms the vandalism was reported around 10 p.m. last night. Two windows are...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Homeowners react to single-family zoning changes

"I was you know very disappointed. I was hopeful right up until the last minute," Johnsen said. Kurt Johnsen said he had hoped commissioners would change their minds. "That they would at least postpone or one of them would decide to align themselves with the overwhelming majority against this plan."
WCJB

New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand's CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned

Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuatoday.com

Newberry Temporarily Stops Utility Disconnections

NEWBERRY ‒ The City of Newberry has temporarily suspended disconnections for electric and water utility usage for customers with balances less than $500. These relief measures are part of a broader plan to help address high utility bills due to increased fuel costs and higher consumption to combat extreme summer heat. This extended grace period will continue through Sept. 30, 2022. Costs are rising in many areas – rent, gas, groceries – for consumers throughout the United States. And utility bills typically peak in the months of July and August in North Central Florida.
NEWBERRY, FL
nerej.com

Cleeman Realty Group arranges off-market sale of Marion Oaks, grocery anchored shopping center in Ocala, Fla.

Ocala, FL Cleeman Realty Group arranged the $4.575 million off-market sale of Marion Oaks, a grocery anchored retail center. The 56,877 s/f center is 83% occupied and anchored by a Winn Dixie supermarket. This is the first time that the property has sold since it was originally developed in 1992. Winn Dixie completed a full store remodel in 2021 that helped to increase sales at this location.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County to address paving company concerns

County commissioners Tuesday will address performance issues with one of its road repaving contractors and consider barring the company from bidding on additional work until work is substantially complete. The county in January contracted with Lecanto-based Pave-Rite to undertake some of its residential road resurfacing work. The start date was...
LECANTO, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police offer safety tips for local shoppers

The occurrence of distraction-type thefts has increased in local stores, and the Ocala Police Department is offering safety tips for the city's shoppers. While shopping in a store, theft suspects attempt to distract victims long enough to steal their purse or wallet. According to OPD, these thefts typically increase in the summer and winter months, and it can be difficult to investigate since the suspects are usually long gone by the time that the victim realizes that a theft occurred.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs

ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop's campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of "Hitler mustaches" in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL

