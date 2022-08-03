ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

St. Vincent de Paul giving beds to children without

By Staff Report
 4 days ago
NBC 29 News

Local restaurant fundraises for Kentucky flooding victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Moose’s by the Creek is filling a truck with supplies for flood victims in Kentucky. “Kentucky has been heavy on my heart for about a week now,” Melinda Stargell, owner of Moose’s by the Creek, said. “We always tried to do stuff at Moose’s to give back to the community. And this just seemed like something that was worth the effort, to try to get stuff together for these folks.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkms.org

In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will

Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBUR

'I feed people, that's my heart.' One Kentucky chef delivers food and hope to flood victims

More than 1,300 people have been rescued from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky that's killed at least 37. Now the region is in a heat wave — making rescue difficult and putting vulnerable people, many without shelter, water or electricity, at further risk. One of the bright spots in this grim story has been the national response — donations are pouring in, mostly financial.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]

Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
OWENSBORO, KY
The Planking Traveler

Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky

Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

West Nile virus popping up again in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – West Nile virus has started appearing in Kentucky once again this year, and although there are no vaccines to prevent it nor medications to treat it, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are steps you can take to prevent infection. Louisville...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse

Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Voices of NKY: Doug Crouch

Welcome to Voices of NKY, a weekly video series in which we talk to one person from Northern Kentucky to find out what makes them tick. This week, we meet Doug Crouch, who works in permaculture. He said his goal is to get people to look at their environment a little differently and install edible landscapes on people’s properties.

