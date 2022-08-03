Heat causes sealer-like substance to leak on main road in Hubbard
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — If you were driving on East Liberty Street in Hubbard Wednesday, you may have noticed part of the road was discolored.
It's all because a substance similar to driveway sealer leaked from trucks heading to a paving project in the township.
Highway Superintendent Tom Klejka with the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office said the heat Wednesday altered the consistency of the liquid, causing it to leak.
The road from Main Street to about Oakdale Avenue was covered in what Klejka said is a water-based material so there’s no concern for the environment.
