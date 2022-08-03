Tyler ISD families can monitor bus routes with new tracking app

Read on www.kltv.com
KLTV
SFA SHSU BEE STUDY
A storm in Longview damaged an apartment complex and trapped a man in his vehicle.
KLTV
Resale provides affordable back to school for East Texas families
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Well, they are going back. Back to school that is. And yes, this is the tax-free weekend but if you’re willing to do a little driving around you might save even more money with back-to-school purchases at resale shops. Back to school tends to leave...
KLTV
Police asking for public’s help locating missing Kilgore man
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an autistic man who walked away from his home. Brandon Fagans, 33, walked away from his home on Turkey Creek Drive on Aug. 5 according to a message from the police. He is believed to be on foot and wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and a ball cap.
KLTV
Smith County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating a missing teenager
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage boy. Kaegan Wright, 16, left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of norther Smith County at about 7:15 a.m. Aug. 6 according to authorities. He is a black male, 5′8″, 180 lbs, wearing a gray shirt with “Easy E” on the front and black shorts.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center provides affordable school clothes for families
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining.
KLTV
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well. Mayor Tammy Huff said it’s due to their need for another well. The city has five wells but have only been operating with two the last couple of years because the other three have major damages, leaving these two to work constantly.
KLTV
Brownsboro man killed after vehicle strikes metal gate
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Brownsboro man died after a crash near Chandler Wednesday. According to DPS, at approximately 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on FM315 approximately 4.5 miles north of Chandler in Henderson County. The preliminary investigation shows...
KLTV
Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has been delayed again due to a COVID-19 infection. A representative for the Anderson County District Court indicated Kimberlyn Ann Snider’s trial date would be postponed given that one of the necessary parties has COVID-19. Snider is...
KLTV
Longview police investigate fatal wreck on I-20
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a fatal wreck on I-20 west of Estes Parkway. Traffic was rerouted for over an hour on Loop 281 and State Highway 31 while police worked the scene. Details on the wreck are not yet available.
KLTV
Coffee City Secretary Follow Up
Rusk County Sheriff gets approval for body camera bids. East Texas game wardens are reporting extremely low levels, some more than 2-feet lower than normal, on area lakes. These low levels can expose sandbars and underwater obstacles, which can strand or damage boats. There have already been boaters that had to be rescued from similar situations.
KLTV
Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree
KLTV
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession
KLTV
New cancer center for Texas Oncology, CHRISTUS Health to help meet increased demand
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Yes, we’re growing. Yes, people are coming. And I think it’s going to be great for the community.” says Dr. Mark Saunders, the East Texas regional director for Texas Oncology. The new oncology center is almost complete. The current facility has stood...
KLTV
Rusk County Sheriff gets approval for body camera bids
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez received approval to seek bids for software and body cameras at Thursday’s commissioners court meeting. He says the systems they currently have in place were not maintained well and unable to be updated. The sheriff’s office currently has five body cameras sitting on a shelf because they’re not usable, preventing the deputies from doing their jobs.
KLTV
Low lake levels in Smith County pose danger to boaters
KLTV
North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
KLTV
Missing Smith County teenager found dead after drowning
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County teen reported missing was found dead after drowning in a swimming pool. Keagan Wright, 16, left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of northern Smith County at about 7:15 a.m. August 6 according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. that day deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival they were informed that Wright had drowned in a swimming pool at this location near his home.
KLTV
Tyler PD Assistant Chief Rusty Jacks retiring after 29 years
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After serving the Tyler Police Department for 29 years, Assistant Police Chief Rusty Jacks is preparing to retire. Jacks started with the Tyler Police Department in August of 1993. Through the years, he worked in patrol, investigations, SWAT and administrative divisions of the department. He also...
KLTV
National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After a brief but destructive storm in Longview yesterday afternoon, the National Weather Service has determined a “down-burst” was responsible. The storm blew through around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, hitting an area near East highway 80 and Loop 281, leaving damage to an apartment complex and a neighborhood.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for City of Overton
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Overton Community Public Water System has issued a boil water notice for the city due to a pipe break. According to officials, a 6″ water line near JW Green on FM 323 suffered a break that has caused the water storage tank to run dry. Water pressure has been lost in the distribution system, compromising water supply to the city.
