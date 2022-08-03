U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana killed in car crash

Read on herald-review.com
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Visitation arrangements have been made for Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee after she died in a crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday afternoon that also killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Schmucker was the driver of the other vehicle killed in that...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 49 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
Suspected Pipe Bomb, Other Materials Found by Police Executing Warrant in Indiana
Indiana State Police said officers uncovered a suspected pipe bomb and other bomb-making materials at home in St. Joseph County, Indiana, while serving a felony warrant Wednesday. State troopers and the St. Joseph County Police Department were visiting a residence in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road to locate a...
‘Law says I can kill you’: Indiana prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
An Indiana prosecutor is facing charges after state police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother's Day.
Herald & Review
Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session" and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children.
WISH-TV
Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A wrong-way driver on the Indiana Toll Road died Friday after crashing head on with a semitrailer, according to Indiana State Police. At 9:35 p.m., State Troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, according to ISP. The 4.1 mile-marker is located near the Calumet Avenue exit of the Indiana Toll Road.
Suspect in May Gunfight at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Captured in Indiana
A suspect wanted for his role in a gunfight at a gas station on Skyland Boulevard earlier this year has been captured in Indiana and returned to Tuscaloosa. The shooting happened on May 23rd at the Marathon service station across the street from Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Skyland. Police...
Herald & Review
Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WTHR
GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi
In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
wdrb.com
2 Indiana senators to honor 'good samaritan' who saved lives during mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Two Indiana Senators plan to honor the "good samaritan" who helped save lives during the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. U-S Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young will introduce a resolution to honor the actions of Elisjsha Dicken. Police say 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman went into the mall and...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana planning first opioid settlement payout
Indiana received the first payment from its share of a national, $26 billion settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors in mid-July, and expects to receive two more this year. Local governments could see their first payments this year. “The plan is to distribute all of that money at one time,...
Indiana Batmobile maker’s garage raided by California deputies
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Last month an Indiana business owner had his auto garage raided by officials with a northern California sheriff’s office, and WLFI reports he now faces criminal charges in San Mateo, California. According to WLFI, Mark Racop is the only person in the world with permission from DC Comics to build and sell […]
Conditions ‘Favorable' for Development of Largely-Harmless Funnel Clouds in Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement, warning residents in Illinois and northwest Indiana that funnel clouds could potentially develop as a cold front slowly churns its way over the region on Thursday evening. The alert has been issued for residents in DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will...
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility
CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating Thursday night shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting occurred on Cleveland Avenue Thursday night just before 11 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. One individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries. The situation remains under investigation.
95.3 MNC
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb
Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
95.3 MNC
One person injured in South Bend shooting
One person was injured in an apparent shooting in South Bend. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to the 600 block of North Johnson Street, on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived, but didn’t find a victim. Then, they were told that a man was at Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
