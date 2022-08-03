The Dodgers swept a three-game series against San Diego to take a 15.5-game lead in the NL West, and the Mets took four of five from Atlanta to move 6.5 up on the Braves in the NL East. That was after the Padres made serious waves at the deadline by acquiring Juan Soto, and the Braves added Jake Odorizzi and Raisel Iglesias.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO