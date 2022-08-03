Read on www.wibw.com
Kids have fun with books, bikes at community event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids got to ride their bikes and enjoy a delightful story Friday at the “Read and Ride” event. The event put on by the Deer Creek summer program on Friday, August 5, where kids and adults made 4 stops to hear installments from a story called “The Bruce Swap,” by Ryan T. Higgins, read by celebrity readers such as District Attorney Mike Kagay.
WIBW
National Night Out 2022 is a success despite extreme heat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Night Out 2022 succeeded in bringing the community together, and strengthening relationships. “National Night Out is the opportunity for neighbors to get out and meet one another,” said Topeka Police Captain Colleen Stuart. “We’ve always encouraged that. Society as a whole has gone away from that.”
WIBW
KU Defense 2022
Lots of music performances and other displays of the arts in the NOTO area during First Friday Art Walk. Sizzling temperatures didn’t keep people from packing the parking lot for Topeka’s National Night Out kickoff.
WIBW
National Night Out Event kicks off
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sizzling temperatures didn’t keep people from packing the parking lot for Topeka’s National Night Out kickoff. “We have seen the best turnout we have had in five to six years for as long as I’ve been doing this event. Obviously with Covid people are back to doing this for the first time.” Says President of Crime Stoppers, Megan Green. “They were also giving out school supplies today so all the families were coming out in forces.”
WIBW
Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gage Park mini train will not be open over the weekend. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the Gage Park mini-train will not run over the weekend of Aug. 6-7 due to a mechanical issue. SCP+R noted that it hopes to have the train repaired...
They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead
When it came time to plant Trevor McKeeman’s agtech startup, he refused to farm the groundbreaking company’s future out to the coasts — specifically California where potential funders said he could find “money and talent.” “I was actually in Boston at the time,” explained McKeeman, founder and CEO of HitchPin, a digital marketplace for farmers The post They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead appeared first on Startland News.
WIBW
Topeka property looking to bring new business to town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
WIBW
School districts get amped for new year at Back-to-School convocations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and staff members in the Topeka area got to celebrate the start of a new school year at a few back-to-school convocations. On Thursday, August 4 both the Topeka Public Schools district and the Auburn-Washburn district hosted convocation pep rallies. USD 437′s convocation was hosted at the Washburn Rural High School gymnasium, while USD 501 celebrated at the Washburn University’s Lee Arena.
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
WIBW
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
City of Topeka starts redistricting process
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The redistricting of Topeka following the 2020 Census started Thursday when representatives from each of the nine Topeka City Council districts met for the first time. The City of Topeka staff has prepared two draft proposal maps that redistricting commissioners can use, or develop their own maps. However, commissioners must follow rules […]
WIBW
Highland Park High School hosts back-to-school supply drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School is helping kids in the community get ready for back to school. The High School hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6. Students were required to be present in order to get supplies. The 2-hour...
WIBW
Caution, optimism as communities learn to live with COVID-19
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With new COVID cases rising in Kansas and nationwide, plus new variants continuing to emerge, it’s easy to wonder just how worried should we be. “Clearly, there’s a lot of activity with COVID-19 in the community,” says Dr. Clifton Jones, Stormont Vail Health vice president and an infectious disease specialist.
WIBW
Harvester’s free food distribution to take place at Events Center August 9th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next Harvester’s free mobile food distribution will be taking place August 9th. The event will be located in the east parking lot at the Stormont Vail Events Center. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. Zip code and the number of people is the only information collected.
WIBW
Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.
WIBW
Lawrence eatery to host midsummer party with fine dining, non-alcoholic drinks
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence eatery will host a midsummer Sunset Patio Party featuring fine cuisine and non-alcoholic beverages. 715 Restaurant in Lawrence says it will host its fourth Sunset Patio Party of the season with a midsummer celebration including dinner, alcohol-free beverages and community. “It used to be...
WIBW
SCP+R plans to change schedule for amenities with start of school
A Topeka infectious disease specialist updates how we're living with COVID-19. LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center celebrates their 3 week fundraising LifeHouse Heroes Campaign.
WIBW
One zone of Milford Lake lifted from blue-green algae advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One zone of Milford Lake has been lifted from blue-green algae advisories while the other two remain in a warning. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. It said a harmful algal bloom can look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red.
lawrencekstimes.com
Disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline will reduce disparities for Kansans (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
