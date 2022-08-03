New Faces, Different Places: Maclay’s Jason Cauley brings renewed interest and structure to Marauder Football

Read on www.wctv.tv
New Life at Lake Seminole holds dedication at new church home, four years after Hurricane Michael’s devastation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In February we told you about a South Georgia church being rebuilt after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael and after four years of not having a permanent church home, New Life at Lake Seminole Church held a dedication service to celebrate the new building Saturday.
LATEST: Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea is homebound just over a month after a shark attach near Keaton Beach and she took her first steps outside the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday. The Perry native was discharged this morning from the Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center, as she continues her extensive road...
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Aug. 5, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. Stuck in a summer rut for the next several days. This evening, some scattered showers and a few storms are still possible, then a few near the coast around sunrise. Tomorrow afternoon will see scattered showers and storms popping up - a 60% chance, and that pattern continues into early next week.
Local legal experts weigh in on Brittney Griner sentencing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The pressure to bring U.S. Basketball star Brittney Griner home from Russia is growing, after she was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday on drug smuggling charges. The countries are now discussing a potential prisoner exchange. It all started back in February, when Griner was...
Rob’s Friday Noon Forecast: Aug. 5, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
‘Renaissance’ Woman: Tallahassee native helps produce multiple songs on Beyoncé's newest album
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the spring we told you about Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, a producer and song writer from Tallahassee that won a Grammy for her work with Jazmine Sullivan. But her newest achievement is her work on eight of the sixteen songs on Beyoncé's newest...
Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
Tallahassee animal shelters struggle with overcrowding
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Animal Services Center is seeing an increase in pets being brought in and surrendered. It’s a trend being reported around the country and the exact opposite of what shelters are hoping to accomplish. Our WCTV reporter Staci Inez spoke with the center about...
Magbanua transported to state prison, begins serving life sentence in Dan Markel’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Corrections records show that Katherine Magbanua has now been booked into state prison to begin serving a life sentence in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel. Magbanua was picked up from the Leon County Jail at 3:03 a.m. Thursday, Leon County court...
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
Marianna man killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning due to losing control of his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. when the man was traveling northbound on State Road 73. The driver lost control of...
Leon Co. sheriff’s office doubles down against weapons in school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just five days until Leon County students return to school and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says guns or other weapons will not be tolerated on campus. The sheriff’s office says during the first semester of school last year, they removed 15 weapons from eight...
Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man in Perry has been arrested after allegedly setting a school on fire just days before the new school year. An administrator for the school said the offices were destroyed and will have to be rebuilt. 34-year-old Joshua James Gipson, of Perry, was arrested Thursday...
