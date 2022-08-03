Upscaled Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Map Offers Closer Look at Paldea Region

Read on www.ign.com
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
Pokemon Radical Red Download: How To
Hello trainers. The Pokemon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokemon fandom. Pokemon Radical Red in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This article will go over how to do the Pokemon Radical Red Download on an emulator so players can start enjoying Pokemon Firered: Dark Souls Edition.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life
Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Blizzard Responds To $100k Diablo Immortal Issue
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
IGN
Pokemon Go Raids August 2022
Pokemon Go has changed its rotation of Pokemon available to fight in Raids for August 2022. We will detail all of the Raids throughout August 2022, their times, and more. Raid Hours take place each Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raids Hours allows players an easier means to catch Legendary Pokemon.
IGN
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Might Be Getting an Iron Man-Inspired Armor Set
Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems primed to introduce an armor set that references Iron Man. As spotted by Eurogamer, dataminer AndyReloads has found some sleek new armor hidden in the game’s files, which could be released in a future update. The Advanced Mechanicals Armor Set gives users the ability to use a chest-mounted energy beam, much the same as Iron Man’s unibeam.
Square Enix Announces Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a new enhanced version of the classic tactical RPG by Square Enix has been given a release date.
IGN
Rollback Netcode Is Coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ
Dragon Ball FighterZ fans have finally gathered the seven Dragon Balls to make their wishes come true, as Bandai Namco announced that rollback netcode is coming to the popular fighting game. Revealed after the Dragon Ball FighterZ Grand Finals at EVO 2022, Producer Tomoko Hiroki shared a message with fans...
IGN
Big Papi in Little Yara
This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Big Papi in Little Yara. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find and defend Big Papi. Quest Giver: Juan Cortez.
Complex
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
IGN
Mario Kart 8's Coconut Mall Track Got a Wild Update, And the Internet Is Taking Notice
This week, Nintendo released the second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass DLC, which included Sky High Sundae — an entirely new addition to the Mario Kart franchise. Nintendo's announcement was followed up with a video that that took the Internet by surprise. It revealed that...
IGN
Digimon List
There are 117 Digimon in Digimon Survive. Use this Field Guide to see every Digimon recruitable in Digimon Survive, plus each Digimon's stage and class.
Underrated sci-fi shooter is back from the dead
The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
IGN
Batman Best Perks and Tips
The Caped Crusader enters the fray of MultiVersus! He brings with him his gadgets and his wits as the World's Greatest Detective to fight against the brawlers of the MultiVersus. A founding member of the Justice League, he won't let any bad guys run around freely. To the Batmobile!. Interested...
IGN
Can Pokemon Find Its Breath of the Wild Moment? - NVC 623
On this week's NVC we're diving into the latest Pokemon Presents reveals and asking, "When Will Pokemon Get its Breath of the Wild Moment?" Also, how cute is Fidough? Should Lechonk worry? And what would happen if the Nintendo Switch didn't change for another two years? Find out in our latest Kat Take! Of course, we can't forget squeezing in even more Xenoblade Chronicles 3 chat in our latest Question Block. Have at it, Super Ninfriendos!
