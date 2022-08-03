ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Jackie Walorski and 3 others dead in car crash

By Grayson Quay
 4 days ago
Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) was killed Wednesday along with two members of her staff — communications director Emma Thomson and district director Zachery Potts — when their SUV collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed.

Walorski was 58 years old. Thomson and Potts were 27 and 28, respectively.

"Dean Swihart, Jackie's husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff's office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Walorski's office said in a statement that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) shared on Twitter.

Walorski was elected to represent Indiana's Second Congressional District in 2012 after serving three terms in Indiana House of Representatives. In 2021, she became the ranking member of the House Ethics Committee and was set to chair the committee if Republicans took back the House in November.

The U.S. Constitution requires that her seat be filled by special election.

Aftermath of car crash that killed US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski in Indiana

US Representative Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car crash, her office said on Wednesday, 3 August.The Republican congresswoman died following a crash in Elkhart County, Indiana at 12.32 pm local time, according to multiple news sources.Ms Walorski's communications director, Emma Thompson, and a local Republican Party official, Zachery Potts, were also killed in the crash.A statement from Ms Walorski's husband, shared by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, confirmed the news."She has returned home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ," the statement said.
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway's centerline and caused the head-on crash.Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in northern Indiana, along with the woman driving the other vehicle, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.The department's initial account of the crash was that the car driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, crossed into the SUV's path, but the office released a statement Thursday...
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski's SUV veered into oncoming traffic before deadly crash

The car Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was riding in when she and three others died caused the deadly crash after veering into oncoming traffic, contrary to initial reports that it was the other driver at fault, authorities said.The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office originally said a maroon Buick LeSabre headed south on State Road 19 crossed the centerline, and hit the Toyota RAV 4 in which Walorski and two aides were heading north on SR 19 on Wednesday afternoon.Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said, based on new information, it determined its preliminary findings were not correct, and that...
Joe Biden leads tributes to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 58, after she was killed in horror car crash when woman veered into oncoming traffic and hit her head-on: President orders flags be flown at half-staff across Washington DC in her honor

Joe Biden has led emotional tributes to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski after she was killed in a horrific head-on car crash in Indiana. The President said he was 'shocked and saddened' by the Republican's passing when a car crossed the road and veered into oncoming traffic in Elkhart County on Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Dead at 58 After 2-Car Collision in Indiana

Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican congresswoman from Indiana, was killed Wednesday in a car crash near Nappanee, police said. Walorski, 58, and two others riding in the same southbound SUV died in the head-on collision with another vehicle, whose driver also died, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
Indiana governor signs abortion ban

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) on Friday signed into law a bill that bans nearly all abortions in the state with no gestational limit. It will take effect on Sept. 15. The Washington Post notes that, unlike many red states, "Indiana did not have a 'trigger law' on the books that would immediately prohibit abortion" when the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade (1973), ending the constitutional right to an abortion. The new law includes exceptions for rape, incest, lethal fetal abnormality, or serious health risk to the pregnant woman. The rape and incest exceptions, which were hotly debated among Indiana Republicans, would not require a woman seeking an abortion to file a police report. In a statement, Holcomb struck a conciliatory note, praising the bill's "carefully negotiated exceptions" and promising an "open ear" to pro-choice Hoosiers. He also touted the legislation's "nearly $100 million in long overdue increased funding to support the health of our Hoosier mothers and babies." Indiana has the third highest maternal mortality rate in the country.
