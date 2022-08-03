96+Broadway, Striking Gateway to the Upper West Side, Launches Sales of Residences

Read on rew-online.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
rew-online.com
Brooklyn Luxury Condominium Building Milk Factory Sells Out
Real estate brokerage REAL New York today announced the official sellout of Milk Factory, located at 850 Metropolitan Avenue. Comprised of 32 new construction residences, the property achieved the three highest price per square foot sales in East Williamsburg at nearly $1,700 per square foot. As the exclusive sales and marketing firm,REAL New York played an integral role in all phases of the project, from pre-launch to sellout.
travellemming.com
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Beautiful Colonial home’ in Westerleigh selling for $998K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This two-family Colonial home on 643 College Ave., Westerleigh is selling for $998K. The listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service SIBOR.com mentions that this 1930, two-family home is being used as a single-family house, and “offers so much to potential homeowners”. One is...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Peek Inside Manhattan's Masonic Temple in Flatiron District
Through books like The Lost Symbol, you may have heard of "The Masons" as a secret society, but they organization is anything but. Peek inside with this video from our friends at StreetEasy as they got to tour the interior of New York's largest Masonic Temple, located in the heart of the Flatiron District.
Gym, tan, loft? ‘Jersey Shore’ star purchases posh Soho apartment for almost $4M, report says.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore” fame is heading back to the East Coast. The former Eltingville resident, who had recently been living in Los Angeles, shelled out $3.43 million for a sprawling two-bedroom, three-bathroom Manhattan apartment, the New York Post has reported. Located in...
rew-online.com
TF Cornerstone Welcomes Popular French Bakery Maman to the Meatpacking District’s 95 Horatio Street
Maman signed a 10-year lease for the 1,650 square foot space located at 800 Washington Street, previously occupied by Three Owls Market. Known for its coffee & French pastries, the opening marks Maman’s 21st location in North America, and its 18th in NYC. “With strong retail presence in our...
The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel
Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
purewow.com
The 13 Best Amusement Parks Near NYC, Whether You’re in It for Thrills or Treats
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Nothing screams summer like shrieks, sweets and sweat at the local amusement park. But don’t worry—just because you’re in a...
rew-online.com
GAIA Real Estate Expands Downtown Manhattan Portfolio with Norfolk Street Acquisition
GAIA Real Estate has announced the closing of 106 Norfolk Street, an apartment building with ground floor retail in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The building consists of 28 residential units and 2 retail suites. The acquisition of 106 Norfolk comes on the heels of GAIA’s recent purchase of 3...
rew-online.com
Gilston Electric Supports Expansion of New York City Casino
Gilston Electric, a subsidiary of Electra USA, was retained to support the Resorts World Casino New York City hotel expansion project by executing flawlessly after thoroughly preparing detailed engineering drawings. Preparing before executing helped Gilston Electric successfully carry out extensive electrical work throughout the construction project, and it demonstrated how a project should be run.
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
rew-online.com
Simone Development and Stagg Group Commence Construction on 186 Units of Affordable Housing in New Rochelle
Simone Development Companies and Stagg Group have commenced construction on West View Apartments, a 186-unit affordable housing development that marks Phase 2 of a mixed-use project at 26 Garden Street in New Rochelle, NY. “We are extremely pleased to start the development of Phase 2 of this multifaceted project, providing...
evgrieve.com
Search for bakeries near me
As reported earlier this week, SMØR cafe owners Sebastian Perez and Sebastian Bangsgaard have opened SMØR Bakery ... offering a variety of bread and pastries at 437 E. 12th St. between Avenue A and First Avenue. And this is the latest bakery to open in the East Village....
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Best Restaurants In SoHo NYC | (Updated for 2022)
In addition to SoHo’s beautiful boutiques and architecture, the area is home to a plethora of wonderful restaurants. It was difficult to narrow my list down to 5 as I have tried so many wonderful places throughout my time living here. However, the restaurants mentioned below are definitely the ones you should check out first before exploring any others.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This thrilling new ride just opened 50 minutes outside Manhattan
It’s always a fun time at Playland, the 280-acre amusement park in Rye that is actually free for Westchester residents to access. But a new ride just opened on site that makes a visit to the complex even more of a must: the Old Rye Motorbike Factory is officially up and running as of today.
therealdeal.com
Isaac Hager seeks bankruptcy for Penn Plaza stake, but Churchill resists
Cornell Realty Management’s Isaac Hager is back in bankruptcy court — this time over his minority stake in a Midtown building that has been trying to keep out of foreclosure. An entity through which Hager owns a 15 percent stake in Churchill Real Estate’s Penn Plaza building at...
A Cup of Jo
Where New Yorkers Eat in New York
New York City! So many places to eat, so many moments of paralysis deciding where to go. To help, we’ve enlisted a panel of New York food pros and asked them where they pick up bagels, grab brunch with the kids, and meet for date nights. Or just, you know, what neighborhood spot they crave on nights when they don’t feel like cooking. Not surprisingly, they had some very New York-style opinions on the matter.
evgrieve.com
The 34th annual Tompkins Square Park Riot reunion shows are happening this weekend
The free concerts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Tompkins Square Police Riot of Aug. 6, 1988, are happening this weekend. Bands are set to play Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 p.m. On Saturday, they'll be vegan and non-vegan tacos of all sorts by Rachel Jean, who's also in Bitch...
Brooklyn Is Getting Its First-Ever Lidl
A 25,000-square-foot Lidl is making its way to Park Slope, as first reported by Commercial Observer. It will be the borough’s first Lidl location, with an expected opening in 2024. The new supermarket will replace a former Key Food at developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ 120 Fifth Avenue address. Lidl is a beloved German grocery & retailer chain known for high quality products at an affordable cost. Previous locations already exist in Harlem, Queens and Staten Island.
newyorkled.com
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
