WALLACE — The Descendants Project—a grassroots organization committed to the intergenerational healing and flourishing of the Black descendant community in the Louisiana river parishes—will testify at the Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) about the disparate negative impacts to the environment, quality of life, and Black historical and cultural artifacts, especially unmarked burial grounds throughout the River Parishes, in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, August 10. The cohort will testify to controversial development plans, permitting decisions made by various agencies, and the potential effects to health and way of life from existing and proposed Louisiana developments like the Greenfield grain terminal in Wallace, the Nucor plant in Convent, and the Denka/Dupont plant in Reserve.

CONVENT, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO