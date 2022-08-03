Read on www.lobservateur.com
L'Observateur
Aug. 11 serves as convenient reminder to call 811 before digging
Aug. 11 is almost here, and Louisiana 811 hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to contact 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811.
LDWF offering free seminar on squirrel hunting skills
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Education Section will hold a free beginners squirrel hunting seminar in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, at LDWF’s Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road. The seminar – Squirrel Hunting 101 – will cover proper...
LDWF Announces Opening Dates for the Fall Inshore Shrimp Season
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season based on information provided by biologists from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), input from the Louisiana Shrimp Task Force, and public comments. Season openings are as follows:. From the Mississippi/Louisiana state line...
Gov signs bill designating public safety telecommunicators as first responders
On August 4, 2022, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 392 into law. This bill gives employees who are emergency public safety telecommunicators the designation of first responders. Communications Supervisor Lt. Steven Brignac and Dispatcher Deputy Nicole Batiste respresented St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office for the signing.
The Descendants Project travels to Geneva to testify at the United Nations
WALLACE — The Descendants Project—a grassroots organization committed to the intergenerational healing and flourishing of the Black descendant community in the Louisiana river parishes—will testify at the Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) about the disparate negative impacts to the environment, quality of life, and Black historical and cultural artifacts, especially unmarked burial grounds throughout the River Parishes, in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, August 10. The cohort will testify to controversial development plans, permitting decisions made by various agencies, and the potential effects to health and way of life from existing and proposed Louisiana developments like the Greenfield grain terminal in Wallace, the Nucor plant in Convent, and the Denka/Dupont plant in Reserve.
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash
Slidell – Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
CF Industries Announces $198.5 Million Plan To Produce Blue Ammonia At Donaldsonville Complex
DONALDSONVILLE, La. – CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to construct a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it says is the largest ammonia production facility in the world. The project would create 12 new...
SJSO officer receives Valor Award
LAPLACE — Sgt. Jonathan Walker, center, has been named the recipient of the Louisiana Sheriffs Association’s 2021 Deputy Sheriff Valor Award. Michael Ranatza, executive director of the Louisiana Sheriffs Association, recently presented the award to Walker. Pictured with them is Sheriff Mike Tregre. Sgt. Walker received this prestigious...
LaPlace Winn-Dixie administering Novavax vaccines
LAPLACE — In accordance with updated CDC and FDA guidelines, the LaPlace Winn-Dixie is among select Southeastern Grocers locations now administering Novavax vaccines to individuals ages 18 and older on Thursdays and Saturdays. Vaccines are available (while supplies last) as a two-dose primary series, administered three to eight weeks...
Treasurer John M. Schroder elected chair of national financial organization
BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder has been elected national chair of the State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF) for the 2022-23 term. “SFOF is a true champion of fiscally responsible public policy, something that speaks to me as a small business operator,” Schroder said. “I am anxious to shine a spotlight on Louisiana Treasury’s best financial practices as I work with my SFOF colleagues to promote responsible fiscal policy-making around the country.”
LaPlace man arrested in Las Vegas
Two Louisiana residents were allegedly involved in a Connecticut robbery. Lamoine Ward of LaPlace was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Aug. 1 for the arrest warrant held by Greenwich Police Department in Greenwhich, Connecticut. On June 25, a woman identified as Kristen McKenzie of Metairie entered a business on...
Rotarians bring bingo to seniors
LAPLACE — On August 2, the Rotary Club of LaPlace, held its monthly bingo for the residents at Place Du Bourg in LaPlace. These photos were taken by Rotarian Gene Franques during the event.
Tamplain Family receives 2022 Family of the Year Award
LAPLACE — Each year, the Knights of Columbus Ascension of Our Lord Council 9623 nominates a family for their Family of the Year Award. This year’s award was presented to Adam Tamplain’s family. The Tamplain Family is very involved in the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, as well as the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic School.
Children’s clothing store celebrates grand opening in LaPlace
LAPLACE — Canon’s Corner, a new children’s boutique offering a wide range of styles for boys and girls, is celebrating its grand opening from noon to 6 p.m. August 6-7 at 1617 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace. The store will feature streetwear, biker jeans, designer items, everyday...
Local artist hosts classes for children this Saturday
LULING — Artist Samantha Hallenus is bringing exciting craft activities to children in St. Charles Parish on Saturday, August 6. Two art-focused events will take place at Renada Collins’ newly opened Honey’s Service Center, located at 613 Paul Maillard Rd. Ste. 100 in Luling. From 12:40 to...
