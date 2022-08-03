ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

For Early-Stage cHL Survivors, CVD Has Surpassed Neoplasms as Leading Cause of Death

By Jaime Rosenberg
ajmc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Review: Fine-Tuning Sinonasal Cancer Management Requires Increased Awareness and Further Clinical Studies

The rarity of sinonasal cancers presents various challenges for advancing disease management. Cancers of the sinonasal tract are rare, and outcomes remain dismal despite recent progress in cancer treatment on the whole. A review published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, aimed to characterize the incidence of sinonasal malignancies as well as potential causes, diagnostic considerations, and treatments.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Economic Burden Associated with HF-Related Comorbid Disease

Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Dr Murillo, I have a couple questions for you. I’ll ask them and get your take. How do you see the management and treatment of heart failure? How is it a priority for payers across the country? What are some of the key drivers of cost? Is it hospitalizations of these patients? Is it increased health care resource utilization? How is this affected when patients have comorbidities or metabolic disease? Lastly, how does this economic burden challenge the disease? I asked you a lot of questions, but as a whole, how does heart failure play in to payer-directed decision-making? What are some of the key considerations that you think about?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy