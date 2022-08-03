Montgomery County, PA Lottery Ticket Wins $1 Million

Read on wpst.com
Montgomery County Player Hits Powerball Jackpot; Top Prize Resets To $20 Million For Aug. 6
Just like that, the Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million for tonight, after a player right here in PA scooped the $206.9 million Top Prize in the previous drawing on Wednesday. That makes the lump sum cash value for Aug. 6 $11.8 million, before taxes. Check the Powerball winning numbers...
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
NJ places to pick your own apples and pumpkins this fall
Nothing says autumn more than carving jack-o-lanterns and drinking apple cider. Although the end of summer is near, there’s lots to look forward to once the leaves start to change colors. New Jersey offers numerous farms to satisfy your apple and pumpkin picking needs. Some even offer hayrides and...
Drive Safely: PennDOT Announces Highway Resurfacing Projects in Philadelphia Region
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work...
Parx Remains Top Grossing PA Casino Despite Fresh Competition; New Hotel and Mini-Casino Planned
Through gambling expansion, COVID shutdowns and increased competition, Parx Casino continues its reign as the highest grossing casino in Pennsylvania. The Bensalem casino not only holds onto the top spot, but has maintained a steady market share for slot and table game revenue through the years. Also, Parx has gone completely smoke-free which is proving to be a case study for other casinos, showing that banning smoking does not have to impact a casino’s bottom line.
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud HansenImage via Normandy Farms. Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
Residents set up encampment to protest possible sale of Philadelphia affordable housing townhomes
PHILADELPHIA - Residents of a Philadelphia affordable living townhome community are protesting its possible sale by setting up a tent encampment. The University City Townhomes were told by a Philadelphia judge Friday that their encampment must be disassembled by Monday morning. The residents, many of whom are Black and Hispanic,...
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Pa. Suburbs Convenience Store
Someone who recently shopped at a Montgomery County convenience store is feeling like a million bucks. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday that a ticket sold at the 7-Eleven store at 226 West Germantown Pike in Norristown won $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white...
Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022
The Philadelphia region’s largest and nation’s oldest German festival is back for its 150th year! Attended annually by countless visitors, this year’s Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest will pull all the stops for another “Oktoberfest-Styled Extravaganza” that will not disappoint.
Old Peter’s Diner in Williamstown, NJ Officially Under New Ownership, Reopening Soon
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Rd. intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
PennDOT to host job fairs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
