FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
franklinis.com
MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK
MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK. “Chemistry for Strong Communities” to include activities and additional services for patients, staff, children, and more. NASHVILLE, August 5, 2022 – Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) is excited to announce details surrounding the celebration of National Health Center...
williamsonherald.com
Date set for public library's quarterly book sale
Friends of the Williamson County Public Library will host its quarterly book sale from Aug. 19-21 at the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin. The Friends Member Preview sale for early shopping will be Friday, Aug. 19, from 9-10 a.m. before doors open to the public. Current and new members can renew or join online or at the door for $20 for single memberships and $30 for family memberships, $50 for silver memberships and $100 for gold memberships.
Crowds return for opening weekend of the Williamson County Fair
More than 200,000 people are expected to attend this year's Williamson County Fair. The theme is 'An All-American Fair'.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood office building changes hands for $13.8M
A Brentwood office building accommodating a music publishing company with clients including CeCe Winans, TobyMac, Mandisa, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Newsboys has sold for $13.8 million. According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the property, located at 101 Winners Circle N. in...
williamsonhomepage.com
Golden touches on a few topics as another year begins for Williamson County Schools
It’s the first day of school, and Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden could be seen where he typically is on this traditional kickoff to a new year — in front of one of the 50 schools within the WCS district. This year, he was at Thompson’s Station...
‘It’s a modern-day miracle’: Family holds funeral for Nashville native, WWII veteran after 78 years
After 78 years, a World War II veteran and U.S. marine is finally being laid to rest in his hometown of Nashville.
williamsonherald.com
National Seating & Mobility returns as Pilgrimage Fest's ADA sponsor
National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, will return as the official ADA sponsor of Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival, to be held Sept. 24-25 in Franklin. The sponsorship will mark the third consecutive year of NSM’s partnership with the festival, which is...
Pride Publishing
Attorney, healthcare leader appointed Metro Hospital Authority chair
The Metro Hospital Authority Board welcomes new board leadership as Nashville General Hospital begins its fiscal year in 2023. Richard Manson, president of Sourcemark, LLC, and founder of the law firm Manson, Johnson, Conner, was elected board chair. “I am privileged to serve as chair of this dedicated and talented...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
Pride Publishing
‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 103)
What is a friend? Who are your friends? What does it mean to be a friend to someone?. During his journey with stage four lung cancer, Rev. Enoch Fuzz, pastor of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, has attended many events. However, sometimes there are circumstances that won’t allow him to be involved. Rev. Fuzz was required to spend several days in the hospital for testing and observation in order to regulate his blood thinning medication because blood clots are an insidious condition and require unyielding attention.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Hendersonville home bound program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Home Bound Meals is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with their third annual motorcycle ride. Executive Director/CEO Bill Walker joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on all the good the organization does for the community.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin EMT spreads a little sunshine with patients
Danny Cupples has been a paramedic for 34 years and has worked for Williamson Medical Center for the last five. With all of that experience, when Cupples, a critical care EMT, and his partner, Advanced EMT Paul Rucker, got a 911 call that 89-year-old Barbara Stringer of Franklin had fallen in her kitchen and needed help, Cupples knew just how to treat her.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Enhanced security measures in place at Wilson County Fair
The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will see heightened security measures this year as safety measures remain a top priority.
Pride Publishing
Meharry Medical College welcomes Dr. Michelle Nichols as senior vice president of clinical affairs
Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s oldest and largest historically Black academic health science centers, has announced that Michelle Nichols, M.D., M.S., MBA, FAAFP, has been named as senior vice president of clinical affairs. Nichols will lead Meharry’s clinical enterprise, collaborating with the college’s clinicians and overseeing its Graduate Medical Education programs. She will spearhead efforts to advance health equity and reduce disparities among those in underserved communities.
Horse rescued from Williamson County pool
The horse's owners called for help after "Tonto" refused to come out of the pool.
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
fox17.com
Nashville International Airport reveals new 40-foot, illuminating BNA monument
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville International Airport reveals a new 40-foot tall BNA monument at the entrance of the airport. The vibrant monument, located at 1 Terminal Drive off Interstate 40, showcases Nashville's airport code, BNA. As we celebrate a record-breaking fiscal year in 2022 with 18.4 million passengers,...
Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]
If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
