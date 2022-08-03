ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

franklinis.com

MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK

MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK. “Chemistry for Strong Communities” to include activities and additional services for patients, staff, children, and more. NASHVILLE, August 5, 2022 – Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) is excited to announce details surrounding the celebration of National Health Center...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Date set for public library's quarterly book sale

Friends of the Williamson County Public Library will host its quarterly book sale from Aug. 19-21 at the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin. The Friends Member Preview sale for early shopping will be Friday, Aug. 19, from 9-10 a.m. before doors open to the public. Current and new members can renew or join online or at the door for $20 for single memberships and $30 for family memberships, $50 for silver memberships and $100 for gold memberships.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood office building changes hands for $13.8M

A Brentwood office building accommodating a music publishing company with clients including CeCe Winans, TobyMac, Mandisa, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Newsboys has sold for $13.8 million. According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the property, located at 101 Winners Circle N. in...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Brentwood, TN
Government
City
Brentwood, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
williamsonherald.com

National Seating & Mobility returns as Pilgrimage Fest's ADA sponsor

National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, will return as the official ADA sponsor of Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival, to be held Sept. 24-25 in Franklin. The sponsorship will mark the third consecutive year of NSM’s partnership with the festival, which is...
FRANKLIN, TN
Pride Publishing

Attorney, healthcare leader appointed Metro Hospital Authority chair

The Metro Hospital Authority Board welcomes new board leadership as Nashville General Hospital begins its fiscal year in 2023. Richard Manson, president of Sourcemark, LLC, and founder of the law firm Manson, Johnson, Conner, was elected board chair. “I am privileged to serve as chair of this dedicated and talented...
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Rebecca Stead
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Pride Publishing

‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 103)

What is a friend? Who are your friends? What does it mean to be a friend to someone?. During his journey with stage four lung cancer, Rev. Enoch Fuzz, pastor of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, has attended many events. However, sometimes there are circumstances that won’t allow him to be involved. Rev. Fuzz was required to spend several days in the hospital for testing and observation in order to regulate his blood thinning medication because blood clots are an insidious condition and require unyielding attention.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Hendersonville home bound program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Home Bound Meals is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with their third annual motorcycle ride. Executive Director/CEO Bill Walker joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on all the good the organization does for the community.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin EMT spreads a little sunshine with patients

Danny Cupples has been a paramedic for 34 years and has worked for Williamson Medical Center for the last five. With all of that experience, when Cupples, a critical care EMT, and his partner, Advanced EMT Paul Rucker, got a 911 call that 89-year-old Barbara Stringer of Franklin had fallen in her kitchen and needed help, Cupples knew just how to treat her.
FRANKLIN, TN
#Children S Services#The Brentwood Library#Dewey Decimal
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Pride Publishing

Meharry Medical College welcomes Dr. Michelle Nichols as senior vice president of clinical affairs

Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s oldest and largest historically Black academic health science centers, has announced that Michelle Nichols, M.D., M.S., MBA, FAAFP, has been named as senior vice president of clinical affairs. Nichols will lead Meharry’s clinical enterprise, collaborating with the college’s clinicians and overseeing its Graduate Medical Education programs. She will spearhead efforts to advance health equity and reduce disparities among those in underserved communities.
NASHVILLE, TN
News Break
Politics
My 1053 WJLT

Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]

If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
NASHVILLE, TN

