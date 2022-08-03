What is a friend? Who are your friends? What does it mean to be a friend to someone?. During his journey with stage four lung cancer, Rev. Enoch Fuzz, pastor of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, has attended many events. However, sometimes there are circumstances that won’t allow him to be involved. Rev. Fuzz was required to spend several days in the hospital for testing and observation in order to regulate his blood thinning medication because blood clots are an insidious condition and require unyielding attention.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO