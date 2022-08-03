ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Identified: Porterville man killed in shooting

By Marcela Chavez, Gabriela Garcia
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HPxp_0h3j8l4z00

PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Authorities identified the man that was shot and killed Tuesday night in Porterville.

The Porterville Police Department identified the man as 26-year-old Steven Sanchez.

According to authorities, police officers responded to the 1400 block of North Ohio Street after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Sanchez was transported to the hospital where he later died, officials say.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

2 taken into custody following Bakersfield police pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were taken into custody following a chase Saturday night that ended in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. Bakersfield police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle identified as stolen near East California Avenue and Baker Street just after 10 p.m. According to police, the driver took off and led […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lack of cooperation leads to plea deal in shooting that injured 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges of attempted murder have been dismissed against a man arrested in the shooting of a man and a pregnant woman after the victims refused to cooperate with authorities, leaving unanswered questions as to what happened, prosecutors said. Given the unanswered questions in the Jan. 27 shooting at a motel on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
Porterville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Riverside man wanted on homicide warrants found in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. — A man with two homicide warrants from Riverside County was found and arrested in Tulare. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office located 40-year-old Joseph Ficher near the 2700 block of Eshom Creek on Friday. Ficher was taken into custody without incident and is now facing charges...
TULARE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man identified in deadly Hwy 58 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man killed in a crash on Highway 58 near South Union Ave and East Brundage Lane Thursday night was identified, according to authorities. Just before 10:30 p.m. the department received a report of a solo vehicle crash on S. Union Avenue and E. Brundage Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near the S. Union overpass.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

2 injured following solo vehicle crash in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a solo vehicle crash in Visalia Saturday afternoon. A Honda Accord crashed into a tree near School Ave just east of Shirk Rd. According to first responders, the crash happened due to the driver having a medical...
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in woman’s shooting death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 63-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges filed in the shooting death of a woman at a motel on Union Avenue. Vernon McCollum was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Aug. 17 on charges brought in the death of Sabrina Shelton, 38. […]
KGET

Man shot self during standoff with BPD, in stable condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody following a standoff with the Bakersfield Police Department early Friday morning. BPD officers responded to a report of a suicidal subject with a gun at 2:46 a.m. on the front yard of a home on the 2600 block of Colville Avenue. Surrounding neighbors were told to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man arrested for domestic abuse of ex-girlfriend: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday afternoon following an alleged assault of his former girlfriend. Kern County deputies were called to an apartment complex on Roberts Lane near Airport Drive in Oildale for a report of a disturbance. According to KCSO, deputies learned a woman was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. Deputies […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified

WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
WILLOWS, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shoots himself during standoff with BPD

A man is in the hospital after shooting himself during a standoff with Bakersfield Police. Around 2:46 A.M., officers responded to a report of a suicidal man armed with a firearm in the 2900 block of Colville Avenue. BPD crisis negotiators tried to resolve the situation for more than an...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder for running over man in parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following an altercation in a motel parking lot, Frank Hillman began driving away. Then he pulled a U-turn in his Mercedes and drove toward the man he said had brandished a weapon while asking him for change, according to court documents. The car hit Shawn Eric Bivins, 41, inflicting fatal injuries. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

500 fentanyl pills seized in Tulare County investigation, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – 500 fentanyl pills and two pounds of methamphetamine were seized by investigators with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement released Thursday. The seized items were part of a three-week-long narcotic and fentanyl investigation which also resulted in the arrest of two people. Officials say 42-year-old Sergio Luis […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy