This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
How downtown Plano has changed as it approaches 150 years
Downtown Plano's identity has undergone much evolution over the years. According to Mona Crider, co-owner of La Foofaraw, Downtown Plano is a community that embraces its history while looking to the future.
News from Double Oak Town Hall — August 2022
As you may have noticed, the contractor has completed revisions to the Double Oak town logo on the elevated water storage tank at Simmons Road and FM 407. Everyone was surprised at the small, light blue initial rendition, and the Town is thankful that Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation and the contractor stepped up to make it right!
Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road
Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
Public Hearing: S21-0005, Teasley Multifamily
The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding a request by Wier and Associates, on behalf of KC Land Holdings, LLC, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Multifamily Dwelling Use on approximately 4.019 acres of land, generally located 316 feet to the west of Teasley Lane, approximately 335 feet southwest of the intersection of Nowlin Road and Teasley Lane, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas.
Highland Village resident makes easy transition into real estate
For more than two decades, Chandra Linquist helped people breathe easier as a respiratory therapist. It is with that same passion that she now finds people their dream homes. The longtime Highland Village resident changed careers in September 2020 in the midst of the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic while working at Medical City Lewisville.
dallasexpress.com
Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.
A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
Shorthorn
Arlington to begin construction on landmark Mineral Well Fountain
Back in the 1890s, a fountain spewing mineral water out of lion heads used to stand on the corner of Main and Center streets. It played an essential role as a water source and served as the heart of the community. Arlington is now looking to recreate the historic Mineral...
Dirty Cajun restaurant opens in Flower Mound
A new eatery inspired by the sights and flavors of New Orleans opened Friday in Flower Mound. Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen is currently in a soft opening next to Tony Cao Salon, 1913 Justin Road. Cao said his son, Dylan, owns the eatery, which had been previously in business in Carrollton, but had to move out due to the building’s failing foundation, and Dylan held off on opening a new location for a few years.
GOOD Thoughts — August 2022
School and sports begin anew. How shall we keep track of our crew?. PostNet is here to help. From calendars to organizing and so much more, we can help you keep score. Need a wall size calendar printed to write upon and keep track of events?. We do that. Want...
keranews.org
Pay-as-you-go nonprofit Taste Community Restaurant heads to busy downtown Arlington spot
Jeff Williams, executive director, says Taste Community Restaurant's second location could serve as a "hub" for future projects and experiments as his team looks to try new services and programs. "Arlington's kind of really going to become our headquarters for investigation into sort of other services," Williams says, such as...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board approves process for making recapture payment in 2022-23
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD's board of trustees approved purchasing attendance credits for the district's Robin Hood payment to the state. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the purchase of average daily attendance credits for the district’s recapture payment to the state at its July 25...
Fort Worth City Council to consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for development that could include soccer stadium
This concept shows what a soccer stadium could look like in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy HNTB and city of Fort Worth) Fort Worth City Council will consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for a variety of uses, including a potential soccer stadium, at its upcoming Aug. 9 meeting. The proposal for...
Local pastor accompanies parishioners on Judgment Day bike ride
Late last month, a local pastor joined two of his parishioners on a “how tough are you” challenging bike ride called Judgment Day. Once a year in late August, the road cyclist community holds an annual event called Hotter than Hell where they ride 100 miles of mostly flat roads around Wichita Falls. Not to be outdone, the local mountain bike community, Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association, chooses the last weekend in July to hold their version of such an event called Judgment Day.
“It’s the country club for gearheads:” Welcome to The Shop Club in Dallas
It's the country club for car people! The Shop Club in Dallas offers members a safe haven to get down and dirty with their cars while offering the public tours to see hundreds of rare, custom and unique vehicles while eating and drinking in style.
starlocalmedia.com
End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract
In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Construction of 235-Acre Retail, Business Development Approved in Mesquite
Mesquite has approved a 235-acre development creating approximately 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and about 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business and logistics space. City officials anticipate breaking ground on the development in early 2024. "Our team is extremely excited about the opportunity to work in...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano ISD names seven new principals
New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
Three Pokeworks Planned for Fort Worth, Arlington Area
Traditional poke bowls, the Poke Burrito, and more will be available.
murphymonitor.com
Grocery store, food truck park approved
The Murphy Planning and Zoning Commission held two public hearings and considered a site plan during the Monday, July 25, meeting. The first public hearing was to amend the Murphy Marketplace planned development to permit a grocery store. Director of Community and Economic Development Jared Mayfield said the planned development...
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
