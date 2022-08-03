ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

News from Double Oak Town Hall — August 2022

As you may have noticed, the contractor has completed revisions to the Double Oak town logo on the elevated water storage tank at Simmons Road and FM 407. Everyone was surprised at the small, light blue initial rendition, and the Town is thankful that Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation and the contractor stepped up to make it right!
DOUBLE OAK, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road

Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
PLANO, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Public Hearing: S21-0005, Teasley Multifamily

The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding a request by Wier and Associates, on behalf of KC Land Holdings, LLC, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Multifamily Dwelling Use on approximately 4.019 acres of land, generally located 316 feet to the west of Teasley Lane, approximately 335 feet southwest of the intersection of Nowlin Road and Teasley Lane, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas.
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.

A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Dirty Cajun restaurant opens in Flower Mound

A new eatery inspired by the sights and flavors of New Orleans opened Friday in Flower Mound. Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen is currently in a soft opening next to Tony Cao Salon, 1913 Justin Road. Cao said his son, Dylan, owns the eatery, which had been previously in business in Carrollton, but had to move out due to the building’s failing foundation, and Dylan held off on opening a new location for a few years.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

GOOD Thoughts — August 2022

School and sports begin anew. How shall we keep track of our crew?. PostNet is here to help. From calendars to organizing and so much more, we can help you keep score. Need a wall size calendar printed to write upon and keep track of events?. We do that. Want...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
keranews.org

Pay-as-you-go nonprofit Taste Community Restaurant heads to busy downtown Arlington spot

Jeff Williams, executive director, says Taste Community Restaurant's second location could serve as a "hub" for future projects and experiments as his team looks to try new services and programs. "Arlington's kind of really going to become our headquarters for investigation into sort of other services," Williams says, such as...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board approves process for making recapture payment in 2022-23

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD's board of trustees approved purchasing attendance credits for the district's Robin Hood payment to the state. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the purchase of average daily attendance credits for the district’s recapture payment to the state at its July 25...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local pastor accompanies parishioners on Judgment Day bike ride

Late last month, a local pastor joined two of his parishioners on a “how tough are you” challenging bike ride called Judgment Day. Once a year in late August, the road cyclist community holds an annual event called Hotter than Hell where they ride 100 miles of mostly flat roads around Wichita Falls. Not to be outdone, the local mountain bike community, Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association, chooses the last weekend in July to hold their version of such an event called Judgment Day.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract

In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Construction of 235-Acre Retail, Business Development Approved in Mesquite

Mesquite has approved a 235-acre development creating approximately 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and about 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business and logistics space. City officials anticipate breaking ground on the development in early 2024. "Our team is extremely excited about the opportunity to work in...
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD names seven new principals

New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
PLANO, TX
murphymonitor.com

Grocery store, food truck park approved

The Murphy Planning and Zoning Commission held two public hearings and considered a site plan during the Monday, July 25, meeting. The first public hearing was to amend the Murphy Marketplace planned development to permit a grocery store. Director of Community and Economic Development Jared Mayfield said the planned development...
MURPHY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

