KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska
UNK Regional Engagement Center billed as ‘linchpin’ to University Village
KEARNEY, NE — The University of Nebraska-Kearney is moving forward with construction of a new $15.6 million facility. UNK officials and project leaders broke ground on the Regional Engagement Center on Thursday. Chancellor Doug Kristensen says the building will be the linchpin of the University Village development. “This is...
NebraskaTV
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement....
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
71st annual Hastings church fundraiser benefits three members fighting cancer
HASTINGS, NE — A church fundraiser more than seven decades old is supporting some of its own this year. First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings hosted its 71st annual Ice Cream Social fundraiser on Wednesday. Senior Pastor Joel Remmers says the congregation suggests a different beneficiary every year… and this time it’s personal.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings YMCA weathers rising costs, breaks ground on renovation project
HASTINGS, NE — It took a long time, lots of work, and even more generosity for staff at the Hastings YMCA to get to this point. The community celebrated the groundbreaking for the YMCA’s overhaul of its 16th Street property on Thursday. For CEO Troy Stickels, it was a moment of relief.
KSNB Local4
Cirque Italia Water Circus in Grand Island this weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Pairing a dramatic European style circus act with elements of water, the Cirque Italia show is coming to Grand Island this weekend. Cirque Italia is known as a unique experience of water spectaculars integrated with dazzling jugglers, acrobats, high flyers and more. The show is...
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Dawson County man died during his sentence at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on Wednesday. According to officials, 69-year-old Daniel Holliday was serving a sentence of 30 to 35 years for charges in Dawson County. He was reportedly charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.
News Channel Nebraska
End of watch call: Grand Island Police Investigator Chris Marcello
HASTINGS, NE — A cherished member of the Grand Island Police Department is gone but his fellow officers say his legacy will continue. Chris Marcello died of natural causes last week at the age of 42. His funeral was Wednesday morning at Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. He was buried at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (27) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets probation for federal weapons charge
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man Friday was sentenced to probation for a federal conviction for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. According to officials, 51-year-old Daniel Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
Kearney Hub
Ravenna sheep farmer sentenced to probation for bank fraud
RAVENNA — A Ravenna man must pay over $500,000 in restitution for bank fraud. Brooks Duester, 44, was sentenced Monday in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to five years probation and 10 weeks of intermittent prison time, to be served within one year for defrauding the Ashton State Bank. Judge John Gerrard also ordered Duester to pay full restitution to the bank for $569,332.80.
KSNB Local4
Teen girls arrested following Grand Island car theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teens were arrested Wednesday following a vehicle theft in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers spotted a stolen red 2017 Chevrolet Camaro on South Locust and Schuff Streets just before 7 a.m. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen hours earlier in the 1100 block of South Sycamore Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Friday 8-5
Today’s show is brought to you by: Sealey Body Shop, BG&S Transmission, Custom Pack, Dent Source, Auto Glass Experts, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, and Regency Retirement Residence. Garage Sale: 1316 Highland Dr, Saturday from 9 am – 4 pm. Garage Sale: 1675 W Sundown by Ayr,...
Kearney Hub
Holdrege man arrested for abuse of vulnerable adult, theft
HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man has been charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft. According to court documents, James S. Pazdernik, 18, is charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult, theft by unlawful taking between $1,500-4,999 and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device between $500-1,500. Pazdernik was arrested Monday, and his bond was set at $25,000.
NebraskaTV
