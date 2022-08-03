Dead By Daylight: Project W - What We Know So Far About The Resident Evil Collaboration

"Live A Live" is an oddity in the RPG space. It first released solely in Japan in 1994, long before Square became Square Enix, and didn't see a proper launch in the West until 2022. Unlike many RPGs of the time, "Live A Live" lets players choose one of several characters to play as, and the title is told through seemingly unrelated chapters that span across all of history. It still earned praise from most critics years later with the "Live A Live" remake, and people remain enamored with discovering all the title's secrets — like how to get the true ending.

