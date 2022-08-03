Dead By Daylight: Project W - What We Know So Far About The Resident Evil Collaboration

Read on www.svg.com
Meet Your Maker - What We Know So Far About Dead By Daylight Dev's New Game
Developer Behavior Interactive is getting bigger and bigger. Best known for its asymmetrical multiplayer game "Dead by Daylight," the company has had plenty of firsts this year. The reveal of character David King marked a first for the "Dead by Daylight" franchise, and only a short time later "Hooked On You" turned heads as the first bizarre spinoff for "Dead by Daylight." Now, Behaviour Interactive has had its first showcase called "Behaviour Beyond 2022."
We Are OFK Release Date, Gameplay, And Trailer - What We Know So Far
What happens when you mix gaming with indie music? Well, indie title "We Are OFK" seems keen on finding out. Structured like a Hollywood biopic, "We Are OFK" follows the titular virtual indie pop band with particular focus put on keyboard player Itsumi Saito, who struggles with maintaining a balance between her personal life and her musical aspirations while living in Los Angeles. "We Are OFK" was unveiled to the world at the 2020 Game Awards with the virtual band releasing its debut single, "Follow/Unfollow," which received a mixed response on YouTube.
Fort Solis - What We Know So Far
In third-person sci-fi thriller "Fort Solis," players take on the role of Jack Leary, an engineer stationed at a mining facility on Mars. When Jack can't make contact with the other crew members following a routine alarm, he sets out to handle the issue on his own. He soon discovers the titular Fort Solis abandoned, kicking off a heart-pounding investigation into what happened to the employees.
Gangs Of Sherwood - What We Know So Far
Action-adventure "Gangs of Sherwood" takes the classic tale of Robin Hood (who may or may not have existed) and adds a dystopian twist. Players step into the roles of the Merry Men as they face off against the Sheriff of Nottingham and his army, a formidable force augmented by the Philosopher's Stones. Build a strong reputation and enhance your battle prowess by liberating the oppressed citizens of England through battle and coin. Designed for co-op, you can work your way through the narrative alone or with up to three friends.
Affogato - What We Know So Far
In indie RPG "Affogato," players step into the shoes of a sorceress and coffee shop owner acclimating to a new city. Thanks to her magical powers, Affogato can enter the minds of her patrons to help them with their internal struggles, strengthening the bonds between them in the process. Players must decide how to best allocate their time as they explore the 3D world of Arorua, forge friendships, and work to pay off their debt.
Live A Live: How To Find The Optional Party Members In Twilight Of Edo Japan
"Live A Live" is an oddity in the RPG space. It first released solely in Japan in 1994, long before Square became Square Enix, and didn't see a proper launch in the West until 2022. Unlike many RPGs of the time, "Live A Live" lets players choose one of several characters to play as, and the title is told through seemingly unrelated chapters that span across all of history. It still earned praise from most critics years later with the "Live A Live" remake, and people remain enamored with discovering all the title's secrets — like how to get the true ending.
Tomb Raider's Movie Future Is Looking More Uncertain Than Ever
Things aren't looking good for the future of "Tomb Raider" movies. The video game series remains an important fixture in blockbuster gaming, with "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" releasing in 2018 and getting a definitive edition the following year. There's even a mobile game, "Tomb Raider Reloaded," currently in the works. The movies, however, have a much rockier history.
