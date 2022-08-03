Prep girls soccer: Ridgeline earns big road win over defending 5A champ Skyline

LaVere Henrie Barker beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend passed away August 1st, 2022, at his home in Logan, Utah at the age of 95. At his passing he was surrounded by his wife and some of his children. LaVere was born November 1, 1926 in Park City, Utah to Bazil Orrin and Hazel Ida Henrie Barker. He was the second of four children. LaVere moved around a lot while growing up. He lived in Ferron, Utah, Hiawatha, Utah, Boulder City, Nevada and Logan, Utah to name a few. LaVere met the love of his life, Lunella Hemmert while they were seniors at Logan High School. They were married in the Logan Temple on July 6, 1945. LaVere and Lunella were blessed with four sons and one daughter. LaVere served his county by serving in the Army from 1945 thru 1946. He was stationed at Fort Lewis Washington. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served as the Sunday School Superintendent. In 1952 LaVere started working for his dad at Wasatch Oil, Barker's 66 Service, which was located at the "Y" in Logan, Utah. Later it was renamed Whitepine Gallery. In 2009 he closed the gas station and leased it for while. Then in 2013 he opened Barker's Propane where he sold propane and all the things that went with propane. He worked at the store until 2018 when he retired. He was 92-year-old. LaVere loved many things like going hunting, fishing, flying, and sailing. These activities took him and his family all over the county, from Kansas to California, and sailing boats at Bear Lake, Jenny's Lake and at Mission Bay, San Diego, Califronia. LaVere is survived by his loving wife, Lunella, Logan, Utah; children Vernon (Karen), Norman (Cheri), Garth (Jackie), Dreena and Max (Ilene) Barker. Twenty-one grandchildren and many more great and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sister - Ellene and Betty, one brother - Bill and one granddaughter, Michelle Naylor. The family would like to thank the people of Intermountain Hospice Care, the Wound Care Center at Logan Regional Hospital and the home care aids. Funeral service will be August 8th, 2022 at 565 East 100 South, Logan, Utah. Viewing will be at 10:00 am to 10:45 am. Service will be at 11:00 am. Internment at the Logan Cemetery.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO