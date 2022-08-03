Prep girls soccer: Ridgeline earns big road win over defending 5A champ Skyline

Read on www.hjnews.com
Herald-Journal
USU football: Defense finishes strong in spirited scrimmage
A heavy rainstorm put a little bit of a damper on Utah State's plans, but the Aggies were still able to hold a spirited football scrimmage late Saturday morning at the Stan Laub Indoor Training Center. “Being inside was not what we wanted, but I thought we got a good...
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies pick up two recent verbal commitments
The 2022 season opener is only three weeks away for Utah State’s football program, but the focus on preparing for Connecticut hasn’t prevented the Aggies from having success on the recruiting trail. A pair of soon-to-be high school seniors pledged their commitment to the Aggies during a recent...
Herald-Journal
American Legion baseball: Wolverines lose opener in regional tourney
A 20-game winning streak was not to be for Ridgeline’s U17 American Legion baseball program. The Wolverines hung tough before falling to the Casper (Wyoming) Drillers by a 8-5 scoreline in the first round of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament on Friday afternoon in Vernal. The Wyoming state champions scored seven of its runs in the final two innings.
kslsports.com
Zac Blair Leads Locals Following Day One At Utah Championship
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU golf star Zac Blair concluded his opening round at the Utah Championship with a 7-under-par, 64, to sit just 1 shot behind the leaders. Blair performed well throughout the opening day notching seven birdies to conclude at seven-under-par. Blair averaged 318 yards off the tee while hitting 79% of fairways and 78% of greens in regulation while averaging just 1.6 putts per green.
Areal Flood Advisory issued for Tooele, Davis, SLC Co.
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The NWS has issued an Areal Flood Advisory for Tooele County including Tooele, Grantsville, Stansbury Park, Tooele Army Depot, Erda, and Lake Point. The Advisory will remain in effect until 4:45 PM tonight. An Areal Flood has also been issued for Davis and Salt Lake Counties. This advisory will be […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Flood advisory for portions of Salt Lake Valley and Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — According to a Twitter post from BountifulPD, all major issues due to the heavy rain have been taken care of. Additionally, they report no traffic accidents. Assistant Chief Dave Edwards with the Bountiful Police Department, PD, said rain has stopped in Bountiful City. However, there...
Gephardt Daily
Flash flood advisory issued for parts of northern Utah
SALT LAKE, DAVIS, TOOELE COUNTIES, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash advisory for Salt Lake, Davis and Tooele counties due to heavy rainfall. At present, the warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Areas of high impact include low-lying...
kslnewsradio.com
Crash on Trapper’s Loop claims the life of a motorcyclist
MORGAN, COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist died following a crash on Trapper’s Loop Thursday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened near milepost 6 at 3:30 p.m. The UHP says the motorcyclist was traveling southbound and was unable to stay in the lane of traffic and left the highway. Subsequently, the motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle.
Herald-Journal
Moser, Claudette (Weaver)
Claudette Weaver Moser, 72, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on the morning of August 2, 2022, in her home in Preston, Idaho. She was born on September 28, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Claudius Owen Weaver and Geraldine Lake. She grew up in California and enjoyed spending summers in her youth at her grandparent's ranch near the Tetons in Driggs, Idaho. She moved back to her birthplace of Idaho Falls, Idaho her senior year of High School. There she met Joseph, and the couple was married on August 17, 1968. They were sealed later for time and eternity in the Logan, Utah temple. Claudette was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a talented artist with a knack for painting and sketching. She worked as a seamstress and cook for many years, often creating the entire menu and specialties on her own. Above everything, Claudette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She deeply loved her family and lived to care for others, especially those who needed her most. Claudette is survived by her husband Joseph A Moser also of Preston, Idaho; their eight children, Joel (Rachel) Moser of St. George, Utah; Bobby (Suzanne) Moser of Edmond, Oklahoma; Daniel (Amy) Vance of Ogden, Utah; Meleese (Darin) Carter of Preston, Idaho; Stuart (Andrea) Moser of Smithfield, Utah; Kristina (Curtis) Enz of Ogden, Utah; Kasten Moser of Preston, Idaho; Baylee (Elysa) Moser of Alsea, Oregon; a daughter-in-law Nicole Berry Moser of Providence, Utah; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many foster children; and a sister Gwen (Laurie) Lindgren of Boise, Idaho. Claudette is preceded in death by her parents and by two brothers, Robert and Owen. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Preston South Stake Center. There will be a visitation from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the church prior to services. For those who would like to attend virtually, please follow this link https://youtu.be/VN8zU4TR13g Burial will follow in the Whitney Cemetery. You may share a favorite memory of Claudette or offer condolences to the family, by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Herald-Journal
Barker, LaVere Henrie
LaVere Henrie Barker beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend passed away August 1st, 2022, at his home in Logan, Utah at the age of 95. At his passing he was surrounded by his wife and some of his children. LaVere was born November 1, 1926 in Park City, Utah to Bazil Orrin and Hazel Ida Henrie Barker. He was the second of four children. LaVere moved around a lot while growing up. He lived in Ferron, Utah, Hiawatha, Utah, Boulder City, Nevada and Logan, Utah to name a few. LaVere met the love of his life, Lunella Hemmert while they were seniors at Logan High School. They were married in the Logan Temple on July 6, 1945. LaVere and Lunella were blessed with four sons and one daughter. LaVere served his county by serving in the Army from 1945 thru 1946. He was stationed at Fort Lewis Washington. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served as the Sunday School Superintendent. In 1952 LaVere started working for his dad at Wasatch Oil, Barker's 66 Service, which was located at the "Y" in Logan, Utah. Later it was renamed Whitepine Gallery. In 2009 he closed the gas station and leased it for while. Then in 2013 he opened Barker's Propane where he sold propane and all the things that went with propane. He worked at the store until 2018 when he retired. He was 92-year-old. LaVere loved many things like going hunting, fishing, flying, and sailing. These activities took him and his family all over the county, from Kansas to California, and sailing boats at Bear Lake, Jenny's Lake and at Mission Bay, San Diego, Califronia. LaVere is survived by his loving wife, Lunella, Logan, Utah; children Vernon (Karen), Norman (Cheri), Garth (Jackie), Dreena and Max (Ilene) Barker. Twenty-one grandchildren and many more great and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sister - Ellene and Betty, one brother - Bill and one granddaughter, Michelle Naylor. The family would like to thank the people of Intermountain Hospice Care, the Wound Care Center at Logan Regional Hospital and the home care aids. Funeral service will be August 8th, 2022 at 565 East 100 South, Logan, Utah. Viewing will be at 10:00 am to 10:45 am. Service will be at 11:00 am. Internment at the Logan Cemetery.
kjzz.com
Missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Davis County are searching for a girl who they said is considered missing and endangered. They said 16-year-old Natalee was last seen on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. at a treatment center in the area of 2000 W. Gordon Avenue in Layton. Officers...
Herald-Journal
Clint Simmons Judkins
Clint Simmons Judkins Honorable Clint Simmons Judkins, 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. He was born on August 27th, 1945 to Lynn Blanch and Mary Isabelle Simmons Judkins in Ogden, Utah. Clint enjoyed a lively childhood growing up on a farm in West Layton. He attended Davis High...
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
Herald-Journal
Town of Newton puts hold on new water connections
Faced with a declining water supply, the town of Newton this week placed a moratorium on new residential water hookups at least until October, when officials hope to have a better picture of future water prospects. The Newton Town Council voted unanimously on the measure Thursday night after more than...
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Herald-Journal
Nelson Brothers, USU respond to 800 Block story
Nelson Partners Student Housing and Utah State University responded to The Herald Journal’s Wednesday article about Nelson Partners cancelling all leases with would-be tenants of 800 Block after they failed to complete the complex on time. The article contained a link to an online petition that states “USU must...
kvnutalk
North Logan man arrested for allegedly trying to strangle woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 23-year-old North Logan man has been arrested for allegedly trying to strangle a woman several times, according to law enforcement. Kaden Lee Otasua was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail after police were called to a reported domestic dispute. Otasua was arraigned Friday morning during...
Herald-Journal
Nelson, Nanette Gibbons
Nelson Nanette Gibbons Nelson 86 Logan passed away August 3, 2022. The family has entrusted Allen-Hall Mortuary with Nanette's funeral arrangements which will be held Friday, August 12th at 11 AM at the Hillcrest 1st Ward (875 N. 1500 E., Logan, UT) with a viewing prior from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. A complete obituary will be published early next week. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com .
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested for allegedly harassing and extorting woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 53-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort and harass a woman, according to law enforcement. Kenneth D. Romine was booked into the Cache County Jail Wednesday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the warrant affidavit, Romine is...
Davis County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juveniles over TikTok video
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful. Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30. Police […]
